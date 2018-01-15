Garland Jeffreys, Livingston Taylor, The Blasters and blues great John Hammond will be among the first acts to play My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel when it opens in late June.

The artists for a special grand opening concert have yet to be announced.

My Father’s Place brought the likes of Bruce Springsteen, the Ramones, Bob Marley and U2 to Roslyn for more than a decade thanks to founder Michael “Eppy” Epstein. After it closed in 1987, Epstein vowed he would never open another club unless it was in Roslyn, though he did promote shows across Long Island.

With My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Epstein hopes to cater to fans of the original venue, as well as new fans. “It’s a continuation of the business,” Epstein told Newsday in November. “If you were 18 when you went to My Father’s Place, you’re 50-something or 60-something now and you want a place with a nice tablecloth, a nice chair and an intimate concert performance.”

The first shows planned for the new My Father’s Place, which will be a supper club with a capacity for 200 and a separate, smaller stage for up-and-coming acts, reflect that idea. Jeffreys, The Blasters, and Hammond all played the original club, as did Taylor, Roomful of Blues and NRBQ, who will all play in the new club’s opening weeks. Robert Gordon, who will play the new club on July 7, even released an album “Live from My Father’s Place.”

Tickets for all the shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through myfathersplace.com. Those who join the Friends of My Father’s Place Club, for a $50 membership fee, can purchase presale tickets on Wednesday.

The current schedule:

Livingston Taylor (June 30)

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Roomful of Blues (July 1)

Robert Gordon (July 7)

John Hammond (July 13)

Garland Jeffreys & Frank Carillo (July 14)

Spyro Gyra (July 21)

NRBQ (July 27)

Arlen Roth Guitar Summit (July 28)

The Blasters (Aug. 11)

Kerry Kearney Blues Extravaganza (Aug. 18)