'Nashville Thursdays' come to Bay Shore

Bay Shore is about to get a taste of Tennessee when the South Shore village launches “Nashville Thursdays” on July 2. Restaurants, bars and shops will remain open from 7-10 p.m. offering live music on Main Street Thursday nights in the summer much like they do on Broadway in Nashville.

“People can walk from place to place hearing live music with no cover charge,” says Mike McElwee, chair of the Bay Shore Restaurant Committee and owner of Local Burger Co., T.J. Finley’s and The Penny Pub. “It’s a way to collectively get everyone to come to downtown Bay Shore to catch some music, enjoy dinner and drinks, plus shop.”

The participating venues with live music include Changing Times, Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar, Corks & Taps, The Cortland, Fire Island Vines, Local Burger Co., Napper Tandy’s, The Penny Pub, Pico Tequila Grill, Salt & Barrel, Southside Hotel, The Tap Room, The Linwood, T.J. Finley’s, Tula Kitchen, Tullulah’s and Verde Kitchen & Cocktails.

“It’s a little something extra to give people,” says Danny Pfenning, co-owner of Corks & Taps.

Each restaurant will highlight a signature drink and dish. Coastal Kitchen and Daiquiri Bar will be serving Soggy Dollar Painkillers (dark rum, coconut cream, pineapple, orange and grated nutmeg) for $11 while Napper Tandy’s Irish Pub delivers Rocket Fuels (pina colada, Amaretto and 151 rum) at $9.

Verde Kitchen and Cocktails will be cooking up Oaxacan Market dinners with roasted chicken, pork, steak, chorizo, vegetables, salsas, lime and avocado for two ($47) or four ($88). Over at Corks & Taps short rib ravioli ($17) and lobster tacos ($24) will be on the menu.

The music will be different at each venue featuring singer/songwriters, duos and trios.

“We are going to spice it up every week from country to reggae to classic rock,” says Brendan Bulfin, co-owner of Napper Tandy’s Irish Pub. “Bay Shore’s own Jonny Ray will start us off on July 2.”

Singer/guitarist Fred “The Human iPod” Maloney is set to perform songs at T.J. Finley’s on July 2 from his catalog of 4,000.

“I usually feel out the crowd and give them what they want,” says Maloney. “My set will consist of upbeat fun boardy-barn kind of hit songs that make people happy.”

Justin “JHaus” Haus will blend classic rock, pop, blues, folk, country, reggae and soul in his July 2 set at Coastal.

“I hope that people take the Nashville experience to heart and bounce around to a couple of different places,” he says. “They can experience not only some of the amazing styles of food and drink that Bay Shore has to offer, but also hear all of the different musicians performing as well.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all venues are at 50% capacity and some offer outdoor dining.

“We ask our guests to wear a mask if they are not seated and prefer they have a bag to keep their mask in so it doesn’t go on the table,” says Anthony Tartaglia, co-owner of Coastal and Verde. “They are allowed to come inside to use the bathroom, but must follow the signs, wear a mask and keep within 6-feet from each other.”