National Concert Week is back – and so are the $20 tickets.

Live Nation’s annual celebration of summer concert-going includes reduced prices on tickets to more than 2,800 events across the country, including some shows at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, and Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill. There’s a full, searchable list of artists participating in the promotion, which runs through May 7 or while tickets last, at ncw.livenation.com.

The Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater shows included are: BLI Summer Jam (June 14), KTUphoria (June 15), Toby Keith (July 6), Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World (July 11), Wiz Khalifa (July 16), Kidz Bop (July 21), 311 & Dirty Heads (July 26), Nelly, TLC & Flo Rida (Aug. 1), Dierks Bentley (Aug. 2), Train & Goo Goo Dolls (Aug. 3), Bryan Adams & Billy Idol (Aug. 4), Korn & Alice in Chains (Aug. 6), Smashing Pumpkins & Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds (Aug. 9), Jon Bellion (Aug. 10), Slipknot (Aug. 28), Bush & Live (Aug. 29), Brad Paisley (Aug. 30), Breaking Benjamin (Aug. 31), The Who (Sept. 15).

NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum shows include: Luis Miguel (June 12).

NYCB Theatre at Westbury shows included are: Fab Four (May 3), Brian Regan (May 11), ABBA: The Concert (May 16), Keith Sweat (May 18), 70's Soul Jam (June 1), David Bowie – Live on Mars (June 2), Happy Together (June 15), Chicago (June 17-18), Buddy Guy & Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band (June 19), Neil Sedaka (June 23), Dionne Warwick with Darlene Love (June 27), Michael McDonald + Chaka Khan (June 28), Billy Gardell (July 12), Tyler Henry (July 17), Vic Dibitetto (July 27), Bill Medley (Aug. 13), Janis Ian and Livingston Taylor (Aug. 15), Elvis Tribute Spectacular (Aug. 16), Doo Wop Extravaganza (Sept. 8).

Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill shows included are: Yes (June 14), The Fest (July 3), moe & Blues Traveler (July 11), Freestyle Feast (July 13), Brett Eldredge (July 27), Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band (Aug. 17), Saturday Night, Sunday Fever (Aug. 24).