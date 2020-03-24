Neil Diamond retools 'Sweet Caroline' as coronavirus PSA

Neil Diamond is going viral — in a good way.

The Long Island Music Hall of Famer released a video Monday that transforms his hit “Sweet Caroline” into a public service announcement targeting the coronavirus. “I know we’re going through a rough time right now, but I love ya, and I think maybe if we sing together, well, we’ll just feel a little bit better,” Diamond says in the video. Sitting in front of a fireplace with an acoustic guitar, Diamond then launches into the 1969 pop anthem, but with a new chorus: “Hands / Washing hands / Reaching out / Don’t touch me, I won’t touch you.”

As of Tuesday morning, Diamond’s video had earned more than 140,000 likes on Twitter. The Brooklyn-born musician, 79, recently retired from touring following a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

Diamond is the latest entertainer to release a short video aimed at raising fans’ spirits during the unprecedented pandemic. Disco diva Gloria Gaynor washed her hands while singing her hit song “I Will Survive” and actress Rita Wilson celebrated her recovery from the illness by singing Naughty By Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray.” Madonna, in a much maligned and now vanished video, mused about the virus while sitting in a bathtub with flower petals.

