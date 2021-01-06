Neil Young becomes latest artist to sell stake in his songs

Neil Young has become the latest musician to strike gold with his song catalog, selling a 50% stake in his music to a British investment company in a deal announced on Wednesday.

The Hipgnosis Songs Fund said it had acquired half of the copyright and income interests in some 1,180 songs written by the 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, composer of "Heart of Gold," "Rockin' in the Free World" and "Cinnamon Girl."

Terms were not disclosed.

The deal comes a month after Bob Dylan sold publishing rights to more than 600 songs to the Universal Music Publishing Group for a reported fortune of between $300 million and a half-billion dollars. Stevie Nicks sold an 80% stake in her music to Primary Wave for a reported $100 million.

Merck Mercuriadis, founder of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, said that he bought his first Neil Young album when he was 7 years old.

"'Harvest' was my companion and I know every note, every word, every pause and silence intimately," he said. "Neil Young, or at least his music, has been my friend . . . ever since."

The businessman also said Young's late manager, Elliot Roberts, was equally an idol to him.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.