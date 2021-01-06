TODAY'S PAPER
Neil Young becomes latest artist to sell stake in his songs

The Hipgnosis Songs Fund said it had acquired

The Hipgnosis Songs Fund said it had acquired 50% of the copyright and income interests of rock icon Neil Young's songs. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Credit: Invision / AP / Amy Harris

By The Associated Press
Neil Young has become the latest musician to strike gold with his song catalog, selling a 50% stake in his music to a British investment company in a deal announced on Wednesday.

The Hipgnosis Songs Fund said it had acquired half of the copyright and income interests in some 1,180 songs written by the 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, composer of "Heart of Gold," "Rockin' in the Free World" and "Cinnamon Girl."

Terms were not disclosed.

The deal comes a month after Bob Dylan sold publishing rights to more than 600 songs to the Universal Music Publishing Group for a reported fortune of between $300 million and a half-billion dollars. Stevie Nicks sold an 80% stake in her music to Primary Wave for a reported $100 million.

Merck Mercuriadis, founder of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, said that he bought his first Neil Young album when he was 7 years old.

"'Harvest' was my companion and I know every note, every word, every pause and silence intimately," he said. "Neil Young, or at least his music, has been my friend . . . ever since."

The businessman also said Young's late manager, Elliot Roberts, was equally an idol to him.

