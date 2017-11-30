TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 45° Good Morning
Overcast 45° Good Morning
EntertainmentMusic

‘The Visitor’ review: Neil Young’s survival guide for the times

Neil Young + Promise of the Real's

Neil Young + Promise of the Real's "The Visitor" is on Reprise Records. Photo Credit: Reprise

By Glenn Gamboa  glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

NEIL YOUNG + PROMISE OF THE REAL

“The Visitor”

BOTTOM LINE Taking on current events with a much more timeless approach.

It’s nice to hear Neil Young laugh.

Sure, it sounds a little maniacal as he cackles during the wacky eight-minute epic “Carnival,” the centerpiece of his new album, “The Visitor” (Reprise). But it’s a sign that Young has every intention of surviving the current state of the world with his sense of humor intact.

Like his past two albums “The Monsanto Years” and “Peace Trail,” “The Visitor” is political and with songs like “When Bad Got Good” (“Lock him up! He lies. You lie. Lock him up!” is the chant) and “Already Great” (“You’re already great / You’re the promise land, the helping hand” is the chorus) it’s pretty clear Young is upset by President Trump.

But his more universal anthems are actually more effective, whether it’s the snarling blues of the straightforward “Diggin’ a Hole,” where backing band Promise of the Real really shines, or the uplifting “Children of Destiny,” where he encourages people to “Stand up for what you believe, resist the powers that be.”

With “The Visitor,” Young offers both rage and a way through it, a musical blueprint for moving forward.

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Matt Lauer at the Artists & Writers Celebrity Ousted Lauer has deep roots on Long Island
Former Matt Lauer issues apology, disputes some allegations
Geraldo Rivera participates in Geraldo Rivera sorry for sexual harassment comments
HANDLE: @nickiminaj FOLLOWERS: approximately 84 million 25 most-followed celebrities on Instagram
Former Reports: Additional complaints made about Lauer
New ‘Summer House’ returning in January for season 2