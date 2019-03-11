The Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater schedule is filling in with concerts spanning the musical spectrum.

Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida will bring a wide range of hip-hop when their summer tour arrives on Aug. 1. Nelly’s “Hot in Herre”-style from St. Louis brought Midwestern rap to the forefront. TLC with “What About Your Friends” and “Waterfalls” raised the profile of Atlanta hip-hop even higher. And Flo Rida show how “Low” hip-hop gets in Miami. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Live Nation, while Citi cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting at noon Tuesday.

Jason Aldean, who is set to receive the Academy of Country Music’s “Artist of the Decade” award in April, will show off the best in country on his “Ride All Night” tour, which stops at Jones Beach on Sept. 6 with Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and Dee Jay Silver. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Live Nation, though tickets have been on sale for weeks as part of the Country Megaticket package, which also includes shows from Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, Florida Georgia Line and Dierks Bentley.

And 311 and Dirty Heads will team up for a big rock show on July 26. The Interrupters, who have the current alternative rock hit “She’s Kerosene” will open the show, along with Dreamers and Bikini Trill. Tickets for the “All Mixed Up” rockers go on sale on at 10 a.m. March 22 through Live Nation.