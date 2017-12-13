TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 27° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 27° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

‘No_One Ever Really Dies’ review: N.E.R.D. lays down confident, cool grooves

N.E.R.D.'s

N.E.R.D.'s "No_One Ever Really Dies" is on Columbia Records. Photo Credit: Columbia Records

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

N.E.R.D.

“No_One Ever Really Dies”

BOTTOM LINE A hip-hop return that is harder and tougher than ever.

In the seven years since N.E.R.D.’s last album, frontman Pharrell Williams has blossomed into a full-fledged superstar. He’s not just happy, feeling like a room without a roof. He’s a cultural force — with his own fashion line, TV spot on “The Voice” and high-profile songwriting and production gigs too numerous to mention.

His expanded ambitions are broadly on display for “No_One Ever Really Dies” (Columbia), with his childhood pals Chad Hugo and Shay Haley offering some groovy grounding as a foundation.

The album’s first single “Lemon,” which features Rihanna boldly rapping, is a straight-up stunner, taking the kind of infectious groove Williams and Hugo used to craft regularly as The Neptunes and raising it to new heights with highflying, high-concept lyrics. They bounce between frantic talk of politics and laid-back boasting, with Rihanna nonchalantly declaring, “I get it how I live it, I live it how I get it.”

The potent “1000” follows a similarly artistically formidable path, moving from Devo-influenced, frenetic new wave on the verses to a swaggering trap groove in the bridge and back again. “Don’t Don’t Do It” features them bouncing between a lilting, island-tinged groove and something more menacing, like a dark cloud spoiling a sunny day.

Throughout “No_One Ever Really Dies,” N.E.R.D. takes high-energy sounds that represent hard work and channels them into confident, cool grooves that signify success. In a way, it’s the sonic equivalent of how the group, especially Pharrell, has succeeded in the music industry.

Even when the trio seems to be fooling around, like in the good-time closer “Lifting You,” they still have a higher purpose in mind. “Lightning Fire Magic Prayer” takes the escapist disco that Pharrell forged with Daft Punk and applies it to a more spiritual discussion.

N.E.R.D.’s previous albums have often seemed overstuffed with ideas, but this time they have learned how to serve the big picture.

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Julie Andrews as Maria in 5 facts to know about ‘The Sound of Music on TV
Take a journey into the wilds of China Best things to watch on Netflix for animal lovers
Frances McDormand in 'Three Billboards' leads SAG Awards nominations
The three-hour Primetime Emmy Awards telecast is set When, where to watch upcoming award shows
Chandler Riggs as Carl Grimes in season 7 Why ‘The Walking Dead’ killed a key character
Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison in ‘Homeland’ sets season 7 premiere date