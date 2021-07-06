The 20th anniversary of 9/11 will be commemorated later this summer with an all-star concert at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Saturday, August 21 at 7 p.m.

Dubbed the "Never Forget Concert," the show will feature performances by Journey, The Chainsmokers, Steve Miller Band with special guest Jesse Colin Young, John Fogerty, Ann Wilson of Heart, Lee Brice, Wyclef Jean, Gavin DeGraw, Wé McDonald, Flo Rida, Danny Rodriguez, and Jax. Guitarist G.E. Smith ("Saturday Night Live," Hall & Oates) of Amagansett will serve as the musical director.

The concert will be recorded to broadcast on Q104.3 FM, select iHeart stations and the iHeartRadio app on Sept. 11. All proceeds will benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which provides mortgage-free homes to our nation’s catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, Gold Star and Fallen First Responder families with young children.

"Twenty years ago, first responders rushed toward danger when America was attacked. For the last two decades, Tunnel to Towers has been on a mission to honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice that day, and all of the brave men and women in uniform who continue to risk life and limb running toward danger when everyone else is running away," said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. "We are grateful to the artists and our partners who support our mission and have made this special tribute possible."

Tunnel to Towers Foundation will donate tickets to first responders, military personnel and Gold Star families. Additional tickets will be made available to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. at livenation.com. Citi cardmembers are eligible for a presale, which is currently running until Thursday at 10 p.m. via citientertainment.com.