TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
EntertainmentMusic

Local live: 5 great shows to see on LI this week

From left, Danny Wood, Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre,

From left, Danny Wood, Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Jordan Knight and Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block perform during a stop of the Mixtape Tour on May 25 in Las Vegas. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ethan Miller

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Michael McDonald + Chaka Khan

Two of the ‘70s greatest voices? Yah Mo B There.

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury

INFO $69.50-$129.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Moon Tooth

The Long Island prog-metal rockers will bring their thrashing new “Crux” album to life.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

INFO $13; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com http://ticketweb.com

The Smithereens

The “Blood and Roses” band rocks on with Marshall Crenshaw stepping in for the late Pat DiNizio on vocals.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, Westhampton Beach

INFO $51-$61; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Vanilla Fudge

You just keep me hangin’ on.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore

INFO $60; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org

New Kids on the Block

The group’s “Mixtape Tour” has “The Right Stuff” with Merrick native Debbie Gibson, Tiffany, Salt-N-Pepa and Naughty by Nature.

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 30, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale

INFO $64.45-$244.45; 516-231-4848, nycblive.com

Headshot of Newsday employee Glenn Gamboa on June

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Reality-TV star Gina Kirschenheiter sought a domestic-violence restraining Report: LI 'Housewives' star seeks protection from spouse
"The Office" was the most viewed show on It's happening: 'The Office' is leaving Netflix
Sebastian Maniscalco, seen in Los Angeles on Aug. Sebastian Maniscalco to host MTV VMAs
Beth Chapman in Honolulu in a 2017 photo Rep: 'Dog the Bounty Hunter's' wife, co-star, dies
Meryl Streep will play one of the Broadway Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman going to 'The Prom'
Beth and husband Duane "Dog" Chapman present the Wife of reality TV bounty hunter in medically induced coma
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search