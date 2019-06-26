Local live: 5 great shows to see on LI this week

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Michael McDonald + Chaka Khan

Two of the ‘70s greatest voices? Yah Mo B There.

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury

INFO $69.50-$129.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Moon Tooth

The Long Island prog-metal rockers will bring their thrashing new “Crux” album to life.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $13; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com http://ticketweb.com

The Smithereens

The “Blood and Roses” band rocks on with Marshall Crenshaw stepping in for the late Pat DiNizio on vocals.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, Westhampton Beach

INFO $51-$61; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Vanilla Fudge

You just keep me hangin’ on.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore

INFO $60; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org

New Kids on the Block

The group’s “Mixtape Tour” has “The Right Stuff” with Merrick native Debbie Gibson, Tiffany, Salt-N-Pepa and Naughty by Nature.

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 30, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale

INFO $64.45-$244.45; 516-231-4848, nycblive.com