Local live: 5 great shows to see on LI this week
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
Michael McDonald + Chaka Khan
Two of the ‘70s greatest voices? Yah Mo B There.
WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury
INFO $69.50-$129.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com
Moon Tooth
The Long Island prog-metal rockers will bring their thrashing new “Crux” album to life.
WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville
Exclusive subscription offer
Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.
Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.SUBSCRIBE NOW
INFO $13; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com http://ticketweb.com
The Smithereens
The “Blood and Roses” band rocks on with Marshall Crenshaw stepping in for the late Pat DiNizio on vocals.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, Westhampton Beach
INFO $51-$61; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org
Vanilla Fudge
You just keep me hangin’ on.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore
INFO $60; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org
New Kids on the Block
The group’s “Mixtape Tour” has “The Right Stuff” with Merrick native Debbie Gibson, Tiffany, Salt-N-Pepa and Naughty by Nature.
WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 30, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale
INFO $64.45-$244.45; 516-231-4848, nycblive.com
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.