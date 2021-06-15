NY Philharmonic to resume subscription performance Sept. 17

The New York Philharmonic will resume subscription performances in September following a historic 18-month gap caused by the coronavirus pandemic, presenting a shortened schedule of 78 concerts in a season shifted from Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall while the orchestra’s home is remodeled.

The Philharmonic said Tuesday its season will open Sept. 17 with music director Jaap van Zweden conducting the orchestra and pianist Daniil Trifonov in Anna Clyne’s "Within Her Arms," Copland’s "Quiet City," George Walker’s "Antifonys for Chamber Orchestra" and Beethoven’s piano concerto No. 4.

That concert, the orchestra’s first regular event since March 10, 2020, will be the first of 50 at Lincoln Center’s 1,086-seat Alice Tully Hall, a venue more typically used for chamber music and recitals. There will be 28 concerts in Jazz at Lincoln Center’s 1,233-seat Rose Theater, located at Columbus Circle, less than half a mile from Geffen Hall, plus four concerts at Carnegie Hall, the orchestra’s home from 1891 to 1962.

Next season will include a regular series of Sunday matinees for the first time since 1964-65.

The pandemic led to the cancellation of the final 27 subscription concerts of the 2019-20 season plus six non-subscription concerts, all 103 subscription concerts of the 2020-21 season plus 16 non-subscription concerts, and the loss of additional events such as concerts for young people, late-night shows plus tours.