Nick Cannon's 'Wild 'N Out Live Tour' to open Jones Beach concert season

Nick Cannon is bringing his "Wild 'N Out"

Nick Cannon is bringing his "Wild 'N Out" comedy show to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on June 2, 2022. Credit: Getty Images for IHG / Paras Griffin

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater currently has a new season opener: TV personality/comedian/rapper Nick Cannon will bring his "MTV Wild ’N Out" Live Tour to Wantagh on June 2.

The MTV program, which was created by Cannon, serves as a comedy sketch/improv game show where two teams of comedians compete against each other. The show has been running on the network since 2005 but has experienced a rocky road. Parent company ViacomCBS fired Cannon in July 2020 for anti-Semitic comments he made during a podcast earlier that year, for which he later apologized. The partnership was renewed between both parties and the show began airing again in April.

Tickets for the "MTV Wild ’N Out" show go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. via livenation.com. Citi cardmembers have access to a presale starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. For more presale details, visit: citientertainment.com. Check the Live Nation website for other presale opportunities.

Tim McGraw's June 3rd concert had previously been announced as the season's first show.

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

