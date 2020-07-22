TODAY'S PAPER
Nick Cordero album 'Live Your Life' coming out Sept. 17

Nick Cordero was 41 when he died of

Nick Cordero was 41 when he died of complications from the coronavirus on July 5. Credit: Getty Images for Rock of Ages Hollywood / Vivien Killilea

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Nick Cordero's voice is being used to soothe his family's pain.

Broadway Records announced on Wednesday that it will release on Sept. 17 "Live Your Life: Live at Feinstein's/54 Below," a recording of a cabaret show by the Broadway star who was 41 when he died from complications from the coronavirus on July 5. Proceeds from the album will benefit Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, and their 1-year-old son, Elvis.

The album is from a show Cordero did at Feinstein's 54/Below last year and features guest performers including Kathryn Gallagher of "Jagged Little Pill" and close friend Zach Braff, who appeared with Cordero in the musical "Bullets Over Broadway."

To preorder the album, go to broadwayrecords.com or amazon.com.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

