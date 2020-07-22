Nick Cordero's voice is being used to soothe his family's pain.

Broadway Records announced on Wednesday that it will release on Sept. 17 "Live Your Life: Live at Feinstein's/54 Below," a recording of a cabaret show by the Broadway star who was 41 when he died from complications from the coronavirus on July 5. Proceeds from the album will benefit Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, and their 1-year-old son, Elvis.

The album is from a show Cordero did at Feinstein's 54/Below last year and features guest performers including Kathryn Gallagher of "Jagged Little Pill" and close friend Zach Braff, who appeared with Cordero in the musical "Bullets Over Broadway."

To preorder the album, go to broadwayrecords.com or amazon.com.

