Rappers Nicki Minaj and Future are coming to Brooklyn's Barclays Center in a co-headlining tour. The NickiHndrxx tour kicks off Sept. 21 in Baltimore and plays the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Oct. 11, said promoter Live Nation on Monday.

"I'll be doing a full set of #Queen & older material," Minaj, 35, tweeted "My fans AND his fans will get exactly [what] they came for and THEN SOME! I'll just leave it at that.." In response to a fan's question about her earliest material, she added, "I do mixtape songs on every tour baby."

General-public tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. at livenation.com.

Minaj's fourth full-length studio album, "Queen," is scheduled to drop on Aug. 10.