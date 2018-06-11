TODAY'S PAPER
Nicki Minaj, Future co-headlining tour with Barclays stop

Nicki Minaj performs at the Meadows Music and

Nicki Minaj performs at the Meadows Music and Arts Festival at Citi Field on Sept. 16, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Hunt

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Rappers Nicki Minaj and Future are coming to Brooklyn's Barclays Center in a co-headlining tour. The NickiHndrxx tour kicks off Sept. 21 in Baltimore and plays the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Oct. 11, said promoter Live Nation on Monday.

"I'll be doing a full set of #Queen & older material," Minaj, 35, tweeted "My fans AND his fans will get exactly [what] they came for and THEN SOME! I'll just leave it at that.." In response to a fan's question about her earliest material, she added, "I do mixtape songs on every tour baby."

 General-public tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. at livenation.com.

 Minaj's fourth full-length studio album, "Queen," is scheduled to drop on Aug. 10.

