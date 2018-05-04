Nickodemus’ career could be summed up in a simple couplet from his new “A Long Engagement” (Wonderwheel) album.

“Language is the hindrance,” croons Grey Reverend over the Latin-tinged house groove of the dancefloor anthem “Music Man.” “Music is the tolerance.”

That doesn’t just sound like the theme of “A Long Engagement,” which is an international mix of good-time dance rhythms, but it also captures the Bay Shore native’s entire vibe, as anyone who’s enjoyed one of his legendary parties can attest. (Nickodemus plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Turntables on the Hudson” at Output on May 18.)

The current single “Inmortales (Body Move)” may be the album’s biggest thrill, as Argentina’s Femina offer gorgeous hip-hop-styled harmonies in Spanish over a Middle Eastern-influenced groove. Sudanese singer Alsarah turns Nickodemus’ interpretation of Giorgio Moroder-esque disco in “The Crow” into something hauntingly beautiful. He reworks the ‘80s Lebanese funk song “Do You Do You?” into a forward-thinking dancefloor-filler by adding a hip-hop verse from The Spy From Cairo.

Nickodemus’ “A Long Engagement” is a testament to how much great music there is in the world and how connected we all can be.

Nickodemus plays Output, 74 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, on Friday, May 18. Tickets are $25 through Resident Advisor, residentadvisor.net.