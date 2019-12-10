Take your pick — this week is all about five different shades of rock: rockabilly, melodic rock, glam rock, classic rock and hard rock. Turn it up! Here’s the Top 5:

SLIM JIM PHANTOM TRIO

Stray Cats drummer Slim Jim Phantom brings guitarist Dibbs Preston (Rockats) and wife Jennie Vee (Eagles of Death Metal) on bass to this homecoming gig.

“We focus on pure rockabilly classics and having a good time,” says Phantom, 58, who grew up in Massapequa. “It’s a laid-back hang.”

He’ll even pull out some Stray Cats material.

“People like to celebrate those songs,” says Phantom. “It’s like when you go to see Ringo Starr and he sings some classic Beatles material. I want to do justice to those songs.”

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Friday, Revolution Bar & Music Hall, 140 Merrick Rd., Amityville

INFO $20 (all ages); 631-264-7712, revolutionliny.com

NIGHT RANGER

A double shot of melodic rock is on its way to the Paramount as Night Ranger delivers its “Dawn Patrol” (1982) and “Midnight Madness” (1983) albums back-to-back live.

“To be able to do the songs in order and tell stories about how each one was written is awesome,” says bassist-vocalist Jack Blades, 65. “We are excited to introduce people to these deep tracks, some of which we’ve never played live.”

Nestled in that set will be the band's ‘80s anthem “Sister Christian.”

“That song really hit a nerve,” says Blades. “We’re lucky because it got into the collective consciousness of the nation.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $25-$65; 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

THE TUBES

Watch as this 45-year-old glam band plays its 1981 masterpiece “The Completion Backward Principle” in its entirety.

“It’s the best album we’ve ever done,” says lead singer Fee Waybill, 69. “It has a concept where imagination creates reality and filled with sales doublespeak.”

Look out for an appearance from Waybill’s stage character Quay Lewd singing the group's 1975 hit “White Punks on Dope.”

“Quay Lewd is the quintessential glam rock star who has completely lost it,” says Waybill. “But the crowd loves him.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m., Sunday, Jovia presents The Space at Westbury, 250 Post Ave.

INFO $29-$49; 516-283-5577, thespaceatwestbury.com

ROAD CREW

Watch as all-star musicians bassist Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big, Sons of Apollo) and drummer Rod Morgenstein (Dixie Dregs, Winger) come together for a benefit show for the Baby Rocco Foundation.

“Rod is an old friend of mine,” says Sheehan, 66. “I’m happy to help out.”

The duo will join Road Crew featuring guitarist Joe Cangemi, singer Don Chaffin and keyboardist Nick Troiani for an impromptu set of classic rock.

“Playing on the fly gives you a little bit of that precarious unknown which lights a fire underneath you,” says Sheehan. “That excitement translates to the crowd.”

WHEN | WHERE 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18, Stereo Garden, 9 Railroad Ave., Patchogue

INFO $22.50; 631-416-7755, stereogardenli.com

RATT

The last year when Ratt came to the Paramount, lead singer Stephen Pearcy was suffering from severe knee pain which hurt his performance.

“The pain was unbearable. After that show we had to cancel the rest of the tour,” says Pearcy, 63. “But now my knees are all good and I’m ready to go. The band is looking forward to getting back to Long Island and taking care of unfinished business.”

Expect a set packed with hits like “Wanted Man” and “Round and Round.”

Pearcy adds, “We just can’t be exterminated.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Dec. 19, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $20-$80; 631-673-7300, paramountny.com