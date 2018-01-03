One of the Long Island scene’s lost classics has finally found the light of day.

Nine Days’ second album, “So Happily Unsatisfied,” originally slated to be released in 2002 on Epic/550 Records, arrived on iTunes and the major streaming services at the end of 2017 after being tied up in major-label red tape for years.

There were initially high hopes for the album, the follow-up to the St. James-based band’s debut “The Madding Crowd,” which featured the chart-topping single “Absolutely (Story of a Girl).” However, after priorities changed at the label, the project, produced by Ron Aniello, now best known for his work with Bruce Springsteen, was shelved.

While “So Happily Unsatisfied” may not have anything as immediately catchy as “Absolutely,” it does have plenty of solid, radio-friendly rock songs. “Favorite Song” and “Don’t Look Back” could find a home on some pop radio stations today, while “I Feel Fine” and “Ocean” could fit into some rock formats — something die-hard Nine Days fans have argued for years, as bootlegs of the album circulated.

The album’s release, part of the momentum that came from the band’s “Snapshots” album released in 2016 and its touring, finally gives Nine Days some closure and maybe leaves them happily satisfied.