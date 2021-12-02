TODAY'S PAPER
Northwell Health Nurse Choir to perform at Carnegie Hall

The Northwell Health Nurse Choir performing earlier this

The Northwell Health Nurse Choir performing earlier this year on "America's Got Talent."  Credit: NBC / Trae Patton

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
The Northwell Health Nurse Choir, which reached the finals of "America's Got Talent" this past season while inspiring audiences with their dedication to their lifesaving work, will perform at Carnegie Hall on Monday as part the long-running MasterVoices series.

Also taking part in the concert, dubbed A Joyful Noise, are Canadian soprano Mikaela Bennett and 8-time Grammy Award winning a capella group, Take 6.

Tickets for the 7:30 show at the Hall's Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage start at $30 and are available online at CarnegieHall.org, by phone at 212-247-7800 or in person at the box office at W. 57th Street and Seventh Avenue.

The 18-strong choir, comprised mostly of Long Islanders, was formed last year

by the nonprofit group Nurse Heroes for the "Nurse Heroes Live!" online benefit.

