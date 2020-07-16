The Nutty Irishman cranks up weekly outdoor concerts

Live from Farmingdale, it’s The Nutty Irishman! The concert venue is back hosting a weekly concert series, Thursdays through Saturdays, called “Music Behind Main” from 7 to 10 p.m.

“Everybody misses live music,” says co-owner Kevin Cleary. “The bands are excited to play because they haven’t performed in months and people want to get out in a safe environment.”

The venue's outdoor area has been expanded beyond its patio to create seating that wraps around the building. However, space is limited to 100 people and reservations are strongly recommended. Masked and gloved wait service is available at each table.

“We are over-the-top COVID compliant,” says Cleary. “There’s no dancing, people have to sit at their table where they can enjoy food and drinks. Everyone has to wear a mask when they enter, going to their tables, using the restroom or exiting.”

Get ready for some diversified classic rock and blues from Stone Blue Rising on Friday, July 17. This Amityville-based band will feature covers from Deep Purple, Journey, Joe Bonamassa, Mountain and The Doors.

“We want our audience to be able to escape the same way you would turning up the radio driving on a summer night with the top down,” says guitarist Ron Rahilly of Huntington.

Black Days will channel '90s Seattle grunge in their tribute to late singer Chris Cornell on Saturday, July 18.

“We put in a tremendous amount of effort into the music to ensure that we respect the material,” says guitarist John Hutter. “There are moments when you close your eyes and our singer Tom Gallagher sounds just like Cornell.”

Cover band Fast Five delivers its high-energy ,Top 40 dance rock on July 23.

Whiskey Road brings some country-infused rock and roll on July 24, highlighting covers ranging from Zac Brown Band and Miranda Lambert to Tom Petty and Pat Benatar.

Be part of the party when 12X performs a set of R&B, rap and classic rock covers on July 25.

“People can attend our show for a small sense of normalcy,” says guitarist/keyboardist/vocalist Marty Hettrich of Farmingdale. “Hopefully all of us can get back to enjoying live music here on Long Island.”

There is a $10 cover on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information or to make a reservation, call 516-293-9700 or visit: thenuttyirishman.com.