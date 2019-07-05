Instead of saying “Bye Bye Bye,” ‘NSYNC members Joey Fatone and Lance Bass are getting ready to say “Hi Hi Hi” to Long Islanders as they host their respective boy band nostalgia revues this month.

On Friday, July 12, Fatone will be the ringleader of “90s Night” starring boy band tribute Larger Than Life at Mulcahy’s in Wantagh. Meanwhile, on July 24, Bass fronts “Pop 2000” at The Paramount in Huntington featuring Tyler Hilton, Ryan Cabrera, Aaron Carter and O-Town.

“The ’90s-2000-era boy-band music has become like the new Motown. It’s a big nostalgic time machine,” says Edvin Ortega, lead singer from Larger Than Life. “People just want to have a good time reliving their youth.”

HOSTS WITH THE MOST

Hosting duties for both Fatone, 42, and Bass, 40, involve interacting with the crowd and introducing the artists.

“I feel like Ryan Seacrest or Dick Clark bringing all this music to the fans,” Bass says. “I even play games with them and give away T-shirts.”

Meanwhile, Fatone prefers to get more personal.

“I will walk around and say hi to people,” he says. “I enjoy hanging out and reminiscing about the old times.”

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Exclusive subscription offer Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island. Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community. SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, these pop stars can’t help but get into the mix as they step in for a throwback number.

“I can’t leave that stage without giving the crowd a little ‘NSYNC,” Bass says. “It’s my exercise for the day.”

Jacob Underwood from O-Town notes, “When Lance comes out and performs with us it’s the highlight of the show. The crowd just loses it. He still kills it like he used to.”

Fatone gauges the vibe before he gets his dance on.

“I’ve gone up and done three-four songs or just one. It all depends on the mood of the crowd,” he says. “It’s a fun time playing those nostalgia songs.”

Ortega says Fatone nailed the gig from day one. “Joey found his spot and fell in perfectly with no rehearsal,” Ortega says. “He harmonized, sang leads and never missed a step.”

COACHELLA THRILLA

Back in April, Ariana Grande brought out four out of five members of ‘NSYNC (Justin Timberlake sat this one out) for a performance of “It Makes Me Ill” and then joined the foursome on one of their classics.

“Ariana started listening to us at 3 years old, and she had this dream of performing ‘Tearin’ Up My Heart.’ She didn’t think we would do it, but we were like, ‘Heck, yeah!’ ” Bass says. “We didn’t expect that much reaction though. We didn’t know if the fans would still be there.”

With the heat coming off Coachella, will ‘NSYNC reassemble for a future reunion tour?

“Who knows? I didn’t even think Coachella was going to happen,” Bass says. “I don’t see us coming back fully making music and touring, but if a show makes sense I see us always coming back together. My favorite thing I ever do is hittin’ the stage with those guys.”

However, promoters have been extending offers to the group.

“We haven’t sat down and figured out if we want to do something or not,” Fatone says. “I don’t know what the future holds, but we did have a blast doing Coachella. Nothing’s definite.”

FRIENDS TO THE END

Despite no longer recording and touring together, the guys from ‘NSYNC remain very tight.

“All five of us talk pretty much daily, plus we run a merchandising company together,” Bass says. “We break each other’s chops and also approve T-shirt designs.”

Fatone agrees, “We act like we’re 12 years old sometimes.”

When asked what he teases Fatone about, Bass says, “Joey is always complaining about his fluctuation in weight. He’s always on some kind of new diet.”

Fatone states, “I bust on Lance about being very Hollywood. He’s like the gay ambassador of the LGBTQ! But, I think that’s awesome and I fully support him 100%.”

Bass admits, “We are both hams who love the camera.”