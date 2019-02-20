TODAY'S PAPER
27° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
27° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

'OK, I'm Sick' review: Badflower's well-crafted, glossy angst

Badflower's "OK, I'm Sick" on Big Machine/John Varvatos

Badflower's "OK, I'm Sick" on Big Machine/John Varvatos Records. Photo Credit: Big Machine/John Varvatos Records

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print

BADFLOWER

"OK, I’m Sick"

BOTTOM LINE Is it edgy and authentic or is it well-crafted, glossy angst? Yes.

Badflower’s much-anticipated debut “OK, I’m Sick” (Big Machine/John Varvatos) is a well-built bundle of contradictions.

As its string of pre-release singles suggests, the Los Angeles rock quartet, led by singer Josh Katz, knows how to make a stylish ruckus. The breakthrough single “Ghost” is a detailed dive into the feelings of alienation that lead to attempted suicide set to a late-‘90s alternative soundtrack. The follow-up “Heroin” compares an unhealthy relationship to a drug, its out-of-control tale told in a swirl of Radiohead riffs and Muse bombast.

It’s compelling stuff, though a bit too sleek at times. With “OK, I’m Sick” executive produced by Big Machine honcho and former “American Idol” mentor Scott Borchetta and fashion designer John Varvatos, sometimes flash gets in the way of emotion. When Katz lets loose, as he does in the anti-Trump rant “Die,” Badflower seems to kick into a higher gear, both with Katz screaming, “Die — like everything you ate, like the American dream” and the band launching into a Rage Against the Machine thunderous groove.

Which path Badflower will take remains to be seen, but “OK, I’m Sick” is definitely a promising start.

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Director Chiwetel Ejiofor at an event for his Chiwetel Ejiofor discusses his new Africa-set movie
Groundbreaking country music star Charley Pride recording 'Charley Pride: I'm Just Me': Superb look at pioneering country star 
Wil Wheaton, left, William Shatner and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 'Big Bang Theory' review: Shatner plays himself
Alec Baldwin, left, host Don Cheadle and musical Trump criticizes 'SNL' after it spoofs him again
Alec Baldwin portraying Donald Trump during the cold Baldwin grows tiring as Trump on 'SNL'
Sammy Davis, Jr. kicks it up in a PBS' Sammy Davis Jr. doc: Entertaining  tribute