EntertainmentMusic

OneRepublic coming to Jones Beach this summer

Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic performs on the World

Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic performs on the World Stage ahead of the MTV EMAs 2021 at Heroes Square on Nov.13, 2021 in Budapest, Hungary. Credit: Getty Images/Tristan Fewings

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Print

After a five-year absence, pop rock band OneRepublic will return to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on July 20 for the 10th stop on its "Never Ending Summer Tour." NEEDTOBREATHE serves as the special guest.

OneRepublic, which consists of lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, keyboardist Brian Willett, bassist/cellist Brent Kutzle and drummer Eddie Fisher, is supporting its latest album, "Human," which was released last summer featuring hits "Run," "Someday" and "Rescue Me." However, the band just dropped a new single, "West Coast" to coincide with the tour announcement.

Tickets for OneRepublic’s show go on sale to the general public on March 4 at 10 a.m. via livenation.com. Citi cardmembers have access to a presale starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. For more details, visit: citientertainment.com. Check Live Nation’s website for other presale opportunities.

Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

