OneRepublic coming to Jones Beach this summer

After a five-year absence, pop rock band OneRepublic will return to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on July 20 for the 10th stop on its "Never Ending Summer Tour." NEEDTOBREATHE serves as the special guest.

OneRepublic, which consists of lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, keyboardist Brian Willett, bassist/cellist Brent Kutzle and drummer Eddie Fisher, is supporting its latest album, "Human," which was released last summer featuring hits "Run," "Someday" and "Rescue Me." However, the band just dropped a new single, "West Coast" to coincide with the tour announcement.

Tickets for OneRepublic’s show go on sale to the general public on March 4 at 10 a.m. via livenation.com. Citi cardmembers have access to a presale starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. For more details, visit: citientertainment.com. Check Live Nation’s website for other presale opportunities.