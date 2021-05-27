Outdoor entertainment is back: Here are the shows to see this summer on LI
The entertainment scene on Long Island this summer is going to be a breath of fresh air compared to last year, especially considering how many live performances will be taking place outdoors.
Unlike the summer of 2020, when neither the hills nor any other part of Nassau or Suffolk were alive with the sound of music, this year promises a wealth of concerts along with Shakespeare in the park, "Plays in the Garden," cool comedy and more crowd pleasers.
Despite the relaxed guidelines for gathering in public places, safety precautions such as mask wearing and proof of vaccination may be in place at many venues. Call or check an event's website before showing up for complete information.
Let's welcome back summer with this guide to 66 of the hottest shows (listed in chronological order) coming soon to an outdoor location near you plus a separate look at what's ahead at Northwell Health Theater at Jones Beach.
MAY/JUNE
ABB OUT EAST
The Allmans Brothers Band may be gone but the music lives on. Catch tribute The Allmost Brothers Band as they resurrect classics like "Midnight Rider," "Ramblin’ Man," "Melissa" and the epic "Whipping Post." 21 & over, $5, Jamesport Farm Brewery Beer Garden, 5873 Sound Avenue, Riverhead; 844-532-2337, jfbrewery.com (May 31, 1-5 p.m.)
ATLAS AT "THE END"
With a mantra like "Live Large & Play Hard," it’s no wonder that The Nancy Atlas Project has become one of Long Island’s most popular original bands. Come see them perform anthems like "King City" and "Tale of Johnny Load" at its Montauk summer residency. 21 & over, reservations needed, The Surf Lodge’s Deck, 183 Edgemere Street, Montauk; 631-483-5045, thesurflodge.com (June 2 and every Wednesday until Sept. 1, 6-8 p.m.)
GARDEN FRESH
Guild Hall brings back its "Play in the Garden" series starting with "A Weekend of Wasserstein" that will include performances of six short plays by Wendy Wasserstein on opening night and a staged reading of "The Heidi Chronicles" the next. Audience members can watch in lawn circles that are spaced six feet apart. $50, Guild Hall, 158 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-0806, guildhall.org (June 4-5, 8 p.m.)
PUCK EVERLASTING
The Carriage House Players are back to tread the boards with the Bard. This year’s season of Shakespeare kicks off on a humorous note with "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" in June. Coming later are "As You Like It" in July, "Titus Andronicus" in August and "Richard III" in September. $20, $15 seniors and ages 12 and younger, Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport; 516-557-1207, carriagehouseplayers.org (8 p.m. June 4, 7 p.m. June 6)
"45 ON BROADWAY"
A memorial drive-in concert will be held by local cover band 45rpm, which plays upbeat 1970s AM radio pop hits, for its late lead singer, Danny Calvagna of Deer Park, who died of COVID-19. $199 per carload (up to six people), Broadway Commons, 358 North Broadway, Hicksville; universalspecialevents.com, eventbrite.com (June 4, 8 p.m.)
ZAC ATTACK
Grab a brew and sing along with your crew as ZBTB pays homage to the Zac Brown Band. This group plays all the hits from 2008’s "Chicken Fried" to Brown’s more recent anthem, "Homegrown." Call for a reservation, Plattduetsche Park Biergarten, 1132 Hempstead Turnpike, Franklin Square; 516-354-3131, parkrestaurant.com (June 5, 6-10 p.m.)
MOVIN’ & GROOVIN’
Get on the dance floor and boogie with That 70’s Band. Tapping into the decade of disco, this big house band will groove to songs like "Born to Be Alive" and "Le Freak." $10, Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville; licommunityhospitalamp.com (June 5, 7:30 p.m.)
GET THE BLUES
Watch the Pamela Betti Band in tap into the blues during brunch. The group is lead by sassy singer Pamela Betti, who was inducted into the New York Blues Hall of Fame. "Blues, Bloodies & Brunch" at SāGhar Rooftop, 111 West Broadway, Port Jefferson; 631-473-8300, sagharportjeff.com (June 6, 1 p.m.)
A LOVE LETTER TO VONNEGUT
"So It Goes: A Visit With Vonnegut" will feature what "a lineup of "luminaries of stage and screen" reading letters penned by Kurt Vonnegut. $50, Guild Hall, 158 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-0806, guildhall.org (June 11)
FM STAPLES
Wonderous Stories is Long Island’s classic rock jukebox playing huge hits and deep cuts from bands like The Who, Yes, The Beatles and more. Led by singer/guitarist Kenny Forgione, the band makes its triumphant return after a year off the road. $10, Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville; licommunityhospitalamp.com (June 11, 7:30 p.m.)
ACTION JACKSON
Take in the acoustic sounds of Randy Jackson from Zebra as he plays his own hits ("Tell Me What You Want," "Who’s Behind the Door") plus covers ranging from Led Zeppelin to the Eagles to Queen. Call for reservations, Anthony’s on the Lake, 22 Old Portion Road, Lake Ronkonkoma; anthonysonthelake.com (June 11, 7 p.m.)
DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH
What do you get when you blend folk, funk and rootsy Americana music with a singer/songwriter approach? Answer: The Dave Diamond Band. Watch as Diamond performs his catalog of originals Live from the Landmark Lot. $25 per pod, Landmark on Main Street parking lot, 232 Main Street, Suite 1, Port Washington, 516-767-6444, landmarkonmainstreet.org (June 12, 7 p.m.)
QUEEN FOR A DAY
See tribute band Almost Queen resurrect the spirit of Freddie Mercury during this special event for Long Island Pride. The concert, which is sponsored by the LGBT Network of Hauppauge, will also showcase DEV, Frenchie Davis ("American Idol," "The Voice") and the Lesbian & Gay Big Apple Marching Corps marching band. $25-$75, Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre in Eisenhower Park, East Meadow; lipride.org (June 13, noon-4 p.m.)
VIVA SELENA!
Genessa Aliberti of Farmingdale will channel the late Selena Quintanilla-Pérez during The Selena Experience. Expect to hear hits "I Could Fall in Love," "Dreaming of You" and "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom." Free for Town of North Hempstead residents, North Hempstead Beach Park Amphitheater, 175 West Shore Road, Port Washington; 516-869-6311, northhempsteadny.gov (June 17, 7:30 p.m.)
SAM I AM
Get ready for the New Orleans vibe to hit Port Washington when Lil’ Sammy & the Funked Up Daddies perform Live from the Landmark Lot. Led by Sam Fox, this band delivers a set of rock, funk and blues. $25 per pod, Landmark on Main Street parking lot, 232 Main Street, Suite 1, Port Washington, 516-767-6444, landmarkonmainstreet.org (June 19, 7 p.m.)
WHEREFORE ART THOU ROMEO?
Pretty much all over Long Island. EastLine Theatre will present Shakespeare’s "Romeo & Juliet" with live, original music at eight locations this summer, including Waterfront Park in Freeport, Gerry Park in Roslyn, Heckscher Park in Huntington, N. Hempstead Beach Park Amphitheater in Port Washington, Delano Stewart Plaza in Wyandanch, Amityville Beach in Amityville, Irmisch Historical Park in Lindenhurst and Clark Botanic Gardens in Albertson. Free; for information on dates and show times, go to eastlinetheatre.org. (June 20-Aug. 15)
GOTTA HAVE HEART
For those who miss Heart, go see Bad Animals, a tribute to Ann & Nancy Wilson featuring Daena D and Gina D. Songs on the setlist include "Magic Man," "Crazy on You" and "Barracuda." $10, Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville; licommunityhospitalamp.com (June 25, 7:30 p.m.)
McNALLY’S PASSAGE TO INDIA
Two women head to India for spiritual healing and to find inner peace in Terrence McNally’s "A Perfect Ganesh." $50, Guild Hall, 158 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-0806, guildhall.org (8 p.m. June 25)
THE NIFTY ‘50S
This sounds heavenly: a clean-cut group of four pop singers from the 1950s get together for one final gig – from the great beyond. Nostalgia abounds as they perform "Love Is a Many Splendored Thing," "Three Coins in the Fountain," "Perfidia" and more in this confection presented by Plaza Theatricals. Free; Heckscher Park, 213 Main St., 631-271-8423; North Woodmere Park, Hungry Harbor Road and Branch Boulevard, North Woodmere, 516-572-0309; Coes Neck Park, 1240 Coes Neck Rd., North Baldwin, 516-292-9000 (Heckscher: 8 p.m. June 26; North Woodmere: 7 p.m. July 13; Coes Neck: 7:30 p.m. July 20)
SOUL PATROL
Motown legends The Commodores will deliver a set of all their hits, "Brick House," "Easy," "Three Times a Lady" and "Nightshift." The evening will serve as a "Salute to Veterans" complete with a professional fireworks display. Free for Town of Hempstead residents, Town Park at Point Lookout, 1300 Lido Blvd, Lido Beach; 516-292-9000, ext. 7480, hempsteadny.gov (June 26, 7:30 p.m., rain date: June 27)
MORE FAB FOUR
Beatles tribute band Penny Lane covers the band’s entire career from the 1964 Ed Sullivan performance to the 1969 Apple Corps rooftop show at this drive-in concert. Attendees are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food donation. $35 per car, Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center, 300 Forest Drive, East Hills; 516-484-1545, sjjcc.org (June 26, 7 p.m.)
JULY
OFF THE WALL
Art meets live theater in "Wonder/Wall," a new immersive video performance series at Bay Street Theater. Over four consecutive weeks, a different video artist will have their work installed in the venue’s courtyard, which has been converted to accommodate a short theatrical performance tied to each piece. Five performances will be presented each day. $20, Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts, 1 Bay St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-9500, baystreet.org (8:30-10:30 p.m. July 6-31)
SOUTH SHORE SOUTHERN ROCK
The Marshall Tucker Band kicks off the Town of Oyster Bay’s "Music Under the Stars" summer drive-in concert series. Long Islanders will sing along to "Can’t You See" and "Heard It in a Love Song." Free for Town of Oyster Bay residents, TOBAY Beach, Ocean Parkway, East Massapequa; 516-797-7925, oysterbaytown.com (July 6, 7 p.m.)
TAPPIN’ INTO TAY
Get ready to "Shake It Off" as Fearless pays tribute to Taylor Swift. Singer Rikki Lee Wilson portrays the pop country star on songs like "Love Story," "Wildest Dreams" and "You Belong to Me." Free for Town of Hempstead residents, Speno Park, 745 East Meadow Avenue, East Meadow; 516-292-9000, ext. 7480, hempsteadny.gov (July 7, 7:30 p.m.)
ANIMAL ATTRACTION
Michael Urie and Ryan Spahn star in Edward Albee’s "The Zoo Story" as strangers who meet at a zoo and soon discover their own animal instincts. $50, Guild Hall, 158 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-0806, guildhall.org (8 p.m. July 8-11)
BENNIE IN BROOKVILLE
Elton John tribute band Bennie & the Jets helps the crowd relive all the phases of EJ’s career. Singer Greg Ransom even changes costumes portraying John’s outlandish fashion choices. $25-$45, LIU Post’s Tilles Center for the Performing Arts outdoor Arts Plaza, 720 Northern Blvd, Brookville; 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org (July 9, 8 p.m.)
HILARITY AND HITCHCOCK
Take a classic movie script, play it for laughs and assign four actors play more than 30 roles and you have "The 39 Steps," a riotous farce that works off the script for Alfred Hitchcock’s 1935 thriller. The ambitious show is the first offering of Strongbox Theater, which is set to open early next year in the space formerly occupied by East Rockaway National Bank and Trust Company. Free, Memorial Park, 176 Atlantic Ave., East Rockaway; strongboxtheater.com (7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 9-31)
FLY LIKE AN EAGLE
Desert Highway focuses on the music of the Eagles. The band does it all from rockers ("Heartache Tonight," "Life in the Fast Lane") to ballads ("The Best of My Love," "Take It to the Limit") to anthems ("Hotel California," "Desperado"). Free for Town of Babylon residents, Tanner Park, 400 Baylawn Avenue, Copiague; 631-893-2100, townofbabylon.com (July 9, 7:30 p.m.)
LOVE FOR LINDA
Blue Bayou, a tribute to Linda Ronstadt’s music, features vocalist Carolyn Brown-Benson who croons crowd favorites like "You’re No Good," "Ooh Baby Baby" and "It’s So Easy." Free for Town of Hempstead residents, Forest City Community Park, 3099 Morgan Drive, Wantagh; 516-292-9000, ext. 7480, hempsteadny.gov (July 13, 7:30 p.m.)
GET YOUR FIX
Those jonesin’ for some Coldplay can go see Fix You, which pays tribute to the English foursome. Performances of "Yellow," "Viva La Vida" as well as "The Scientist" are sure to please. Free for Town of Babylon residents, Overlook Beach, Ocean Parkway, Babylon; 631-893-2100, townofbabylon.com (July 14, 7:30 p.m.)
COMEDY AL FRESCO
Comedian Mike Birbiglia, who also hosts the podcast "Working It Out," takes the stage of the John Drew Backyard Theater with his stand-up show called, not surprisingly, "Working It Outside." $65, Guild Hall, 158 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-0806, guildhall.org (7 and 9 p.m. July 14)
GIMME SOME STONES
Let It Bleed recreates the vibe of the world’s greatest rock & roll band, the Rolling Stones. Move like Mick Jagger to the sounds of "Brown Sugar," "Start Me Up," "Jumpin’ Jack Flash" and "Satisfaction." Free, Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson; 631-802-2160, portjeff.com (July 15, 8 p.m.)
WHO’S AFRAID OF TOM WOLFE?
The Southern writer known affectionately as "the Man in the White Suit" is celebrated in an evening featuring excerpts from his novels, short stories, articles and interviews. $50, Guild Hall, 158 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-0806, guildhall.org (8 p.m. July 23)
FOLK FLAVOR
The folk power trio Gathering Time will zone in on material from its latest album, "Old Friends." $25-$45, LIU Post’s Tilles Center for the Performing Arts outdoor Arts Plaza, 720 Northern Blvd, Brookville; 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org (July 23, 8 p.m.)
PURPLE POWER
The pop magic of Prince gets reignited by Marshall Charloff & the Purple Xperience, a tribute act that delivers a power packed show based on the catalog of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer from Minneapolis. $50-$80, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center’s Great Lawn, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org (July 23, 8 p.m.)
EARLY NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
The former "Saturday Night Live" regular and current late-night talk show host will give Long Islanders the stand-up routine with this comedy show. $125-$225, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center's Great Lawn, 76 Main St., Westhampton Beach; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org (8 p.m. July 24)
PLAY THIS WAY
PUMP delivers a tribute to Aerosmith that showcases both its ‘70s rock roots ("Dream On," "Sweet Emotion") and ‘80s/'90s pop hits ("Dude (Looks Like a Lady)," "Love in an Elevator"). $25-$45, LIU Post’s Tilles Center for the Performing Arts outdoor Arts Plaza, 720 Northern Blvd, Brookville; 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org (July 24, 8 p.m.)
JULIUS CAES-HER
The Ides of March never looked like this. South Shore Theatre Experience’s "Julius Caesar" will be a blend of the "shared aesthetic of the ‘80s, mostly ‘80s punk with a mix of ‘80s politics. But the show isn't necessarily set in the ‘80s," said director Remson DeJoseph. Did we also mention that Julius Caesar is being played by a woman? Free, Argyle Park Gazebo, 250 W. Main St., Babylon Village; Lindenhurst Gazebo, 132 N. Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst; 631-669-0506, southshoretheatre.com (Babylon: 6:30 p.m. July 25 and Aug. 4, 8 and 18; Lindenhurst: 6:30 p.m. July 28 and Aug. 1, 11 and 15)
JOEL SONGS
Cold Spring Harbor plays the songs of the Piano Man in this Billy Joel tribute show that goes from "She’s Got a Way" to "The River of Dreams." Free, Nesconset Gazebo, Smithtown Boulevard, Nesconset; 631-672-5197, nesconsetchambers.com (July 27, 7:30 p.m.)
A CHOICE MUSICAL
Decisions, decisions. That’s the theme in Plaza’s production of Jason Robert Brown’s "Songs for a New World," an abstract musical featuring a series of songs that are all about making a choice. Free; Heckscher Park, 213 Main St., Huntington; 631-271-8423 (8 p.m. July 30)
ROCK & ROLL NEVER FORGETS
Hollywood Nights takes on the tracks of Bob Seger for this tribute. Watch as these rockers perform "Old Time Rock & Roll," "Turn the Page," "Roll Me Away" and "Still the Same" with pride. $25-$45, LIU Post’s Tilles Center for the Performing Arts outdoor Arts Plaza, 720 Northern Blvd, Brookville; 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org (July 30, 8 p.m.)
MELODIC ROCK PAIRING
Two of the biggest hitmakers of the ‘80s come together in this hybrid tribute band. BonJourney melds the hits of Bon Jovi with Journey fan favorites going from "Livin’ on a Prayer" to "Don’t Stop Believin’." Call for reservations, Plattduetsche Park Biergarten, 1132 Hempstead Turnpike, Franklin Square; 516-354-3131, parkrestaurant.com (July 30, 6:30-10:30 p.m.)
TRIPLE TRIBUTE
Jimmy Kenny & the Pirate Beach Band brings the party by mixing the music of Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney and the Zac Brown Band. Free for Town of Hempstead residents, Hewlett Point Park, 130 Hewlett Point Avenue, East Rockaway; 516-292-9000, ext. 7480, hempsteadny.gov (July 30, 7:30 p.m.)
AUGUST/SEPTEMBER
ROCKABILLY BEACH
The Rock This Town Orchestra highlights the discography of Massapequa’s own Brian Setzer. Hits will be played from both the Stray Cats as well as the Brian Setzer Orchestra. Free for Town of Oyster Bay residents, TOBAY Beach, Ocean Parkway, East Massapequa; 516-797-7925, oysterbaytown.com (August 3, 7 p.m.)
BOY BAND BLITZ
Remember the Backstreet Boys, N’SYNC, 98 Degrees, LFO and Boyz II Men? Larger Than Life creates a live mixtape on stage of all their hits with the old school dance choreography to match. Free for Town of Hempstead residents, Echo Park, 399 Nassau Boulevard, West Hempstead; 516-292-9000, ext. 7480, hempsteadny.gov (August 4, 7:30 p.m.)
'80s REWIND
Turn back the clock with Jessie’s Girl, which takes audiences into the awesome ‘80s. Free for Town of Babylon residents, Overlook Beach, Ocean Pkwy, Babylon; 631-893-2100, townofbabylon.com (August 4, 7:30 p.m.)
A LITTLE KNIGHT MUSIC
It’s a timeless tale of good and medieval as Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theater presents a concert musical of the classic "Camelot" about King Arthur, Guinevere, Lancelot and the rest of the Knights of the Round Table. $85, location TBD; for tickets, contact kim@baystreet.org; 631-725-9500, baystreet.org (Aug. 5-29)
LEONARD OF LI
Long Island’s own rising country star JD Leonard with Frank Stainkamp will perform covers plus cuts from his debut album, "Just Drive." First come, first served, Reel, One Main Street, East Rockaway; 516-341-7222, thereelli.com (August 5, 12, 19 and 26, 6:30 p.m.)
COUNTRY RUCKER
Hootie & the Blowish lead singer Darius Rucker goes solo showing his country side. Canaan Smith and John King open the show. $65-$99.50, Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville; licommunityhospitalamp.com (August 6, 7 p.m.)
DEAD WILL RISE
"Jerry Jam" will celebrate its 15th anniversary focusing on the music of Jerry Garcia, the late band leader of the Grateful Dead. Deadheads can unite for this two-day festival including Dead Ahead, Freegrass Union, The Brother Pluckers, Lucky Old Sons, Jellyband, Reckoning and The Electrix on Day 1 and the Grateful Girls, David Bryan and Friends, Rusty String Band, Tiger Rose, Dead Ringers, Half Step and The Jerry Jammers on Day 2. $50 (one day pass), $80 (two day pass), Cathedral Pines County Park, 116 Yaphank Middle Island Road, Middle Island; facebook.com/jerryjamfestival (August 7, Noon-10:30 p.m., August 8, Noon-10 p.m.)
KK ON THE WAY
Bluesman Kerry Kearney will bring fiery guitar playing and power vocal chords to his signature "Psychedelta" music. Free, Hoyt Farm Town Park, 200 New Highway, Commack; 631-543-7804, smithtownny.gov (August 8, 7 p.m.)
SOUL MAN
Killer Joe brings back the soul of the Blues Brothers - Jake and Elwood Blues, famously portrayed by John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, for this special blues tribute. Free for Town of Hempstead residents, Uniondale Park, 710 Uniondale Avenue, Uniondale; 516-292-9000, ext. 7480, hempsteadny.gov (August 10, 7:30 p.m.)
VH VIBES
The chemistry of David Lee Roth and late guitarist Eddie Van Halen is revamped by Completely Unchained featuring lead singer Eugene Henriksen and guitarist Jake E. Miller. Free for Town of Oyster Bay residents, TOBAY Beach, Ocean Parkway, East Massapequa; 516-797-7925, oysterbaytown.com (August 11, 7 p.m.)
HEAR THE NEWS
The heart of rock & roll is still beatin’ with Back in Time - a tribute to Huey Lewis & the News. This show has no shortage of hits including, "I Want a New Drug," "The Power of Love" and "Jacob’s Ladder." Free for Town of Hempstead residents, Oceanside Park, 3800 Mahlon Brower Drive, Oceanside; 516-292-9000, ext. 7480, hempsteadny.gov (August 12, 7:30 p.m.)
BEHOLD THE LORDS
The Lords of 52nd Street, comprised of former Billy Joel band members drummer Liberty DeVitto, saxophonist Richie Cannata and guitarist Russell Javors, recreate the old school cuts they recorded with Joel. Free for Town of Babylon residents, Tanner Park, 400 Baylawn Avenue, Copiague; 631-893-2100, townofbabylon.com (August 13, 7:30 p.m.)
SO YOU KNOW THEY CAN DANCE
Jose Sebastian and the Hamptons Dance Project will be putting their best feet forward as they perform many new pieces, including a specially commissioned work from country singer Pat Alger. $125, Guild Hall, 158 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-0806, guildhall.org (6 p.m. Aug. 13)
MIGHTY MAX
Max Weinberg's Jukebox sees the E Street drummer bring his interactive show to Long Island where he has members of the crowd help him create a setlist in real time from 200 rock & roll classics. $70-$95, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center’s Great Lawn, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org (August 14, 8 p.m.)
CORPORATE ROCK COMBO
Singer Constantine Maroulis ("American Idol," "Rock of Ages") fronts ForeignJourney in this dual personality band balancing the radio hits of Foreigner and Bon Jovi. Free, Hoyt Farm Town Park, 200 New Highway, Commack; 631-543-7804, smithtownny.gov (August 15, 7 p.m.)
STARSHIP LAUNCHING
Jefferson Starship is still going after first forming as Jefferson Airplane in 1965. Anthems like "White Rabbit" and "Somebody to Love" will make the Great Lawn feel like Woodstock. $70-$95, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center’s Great Lawn, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org (August 15, 8 p.m.)
LISTEN TO THE MUSIC
The Doobie Brothers won’t be coming to Long Island this summer. However, classic tunes like "Long Train Runnin’," "China Grove," "Jesus is Just Alright" and "Takin’ It to the Streets" will be played by Doobie Brothers tribute band, What A Fool Believes. $25-$45, LIU Post’s Tilles Center for the Performing Arts outdoor Arts Plaza, 720 Northern Blvd, Brookville; 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org (August 20, 8 p.m.)
LAND OF OZ
Country duo Brothers Osborne, featuring singer/guitarist T.J. Osborne and guitarist John Osborne, brings its "We’re Not For Everyone Tour" to Suffolk County. Travis Denning and Tenille Townes will open the show. $39.50-$240, Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville; licommunityhospitalamp.com (August 21, 7:30 p.m.)
411 ON 311
Rock/reggae/hip-hop/funk band 311 presents its "Live from The Ride Tour" at Farmingville with special guests Iration and Iya Terra. $29.50-$450, Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville; licommunityhospitalamp.com (August 22, 7 p.m.)
MADONNARAMA
Material Girl crafts a tribute to pop princess Madonna with a rundown of her hits "Papa Don’t Preach," "Crazy For You," "Like A Prayer" and "Borderline" at this drive-in concert. Free, North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 West Shore Road, Port Washington; 516-869-6311, northhempsteadny.gov (August 22, 6 p.m.)
STEELY FANS
Fans of Steely Dan miss the band. But Hey Nineteen - a Steely Dan tribute is steppin’ in to deliver goods on songs like "Reelin’ in the Years," "My Old School," "Dirty Work" and "FM." $25-$45, LIU Post’s Tilles Center for the Performing Arts outdoor Arts Plaza, 720 Northern Blvd, Brookville; 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org (August 27, 8 p.m.)
COUNTRY A COMIN’
WJVC - MyCountry 96.1 FM will host its 10th annual two-day country music festival. Lee Brice headlines the first day and Old Dominion stars in the second. $30-$75, Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville; licommunityhospitalamp.com (August 28-29, 7 p.m.)
BIG SHOT RETURNS
Michael DelGuidice & Big Shot makes their triumphant return to Long Island. The show will shuffle Billy Joel hits with classic rock staples and some of DelGuidice’s originals. Free for Town of Hempstead residents, Town Park at Point Lookout, 1300 Lido Blvd, Lido Beach; 516-292-9000, ext. 7480, hempsteadny.gov (Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m.)
JONES BEACH LINEUP
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater is staging a comeback. After canceling the season last summer due to the pandemic, the waterside music venue in Wantagh is ready to make up for lost time.
Although promoter Live Nation hasn't released any specific details about how they will proceed in terms of COVID protocols, plans have been made to move ahead with this year’s roster."As each event approaches, any updates will be shared on our website and directly with ticket holders with information needed to plan their visit to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, including the latest policies and procedures to know before entering the venue in accordance with guidelines from local health and public safety officials," said Live Nation in a released statement.
The first order of business is last year’s leftovers. Half the shows from 2020 were canceled and the other half rescheduled for 2021. Of those shows, five have been moved to next summer, which include the Doobie Brothers (June 21, 2022); Steely Dan and Steve Winwood (June 29, 2022); Backstreet Boys (July 16, 2022); Matchbox Twenty(July 19, 2022) and Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire (August 13, 2022).
The remaining rescheduled shows set for this year are: Chicago (July 14); Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick (July 18); Jimmy Buffett (August 10); Daryl Hall & John Oates (August 11); Thomas Rhett (August 26) and Alanis Morissette/Garbage/Liz Phair (August 29).
Four shows were rescheduled twice and moved to later in the summer including James Taylor and Jackson Browne (August 27); Megadeth and Lamb of God (Sept. 12); The Black Crowes (Sept. 17) and Dave Matthews Band (Sept. 21).
Within the past five weeks, Live Nation has been booking several new shows: Lady A (July 30); Jason Aldean (August 7); Luke Bryan (August 13); Korn & Staind (August 17); Kings of Leon (August 25); Zac Brown Band (Sept. 2-3); Dierks Bentley (Sept. 24) and Jonas Brothers (Oct. 2).Nevertheless, this year’s summer season is still in flux: Dates can change and new concerts may be added.