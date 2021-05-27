Outdoor entertainment is back: Here are the shows to see this summer on LI

MAY/JUNE

ABB OUT EAST

The Allmans Brothers Band may be gone but the music lives on. Catch tribute The Allmost Brothers Band as they resurrect classics like "Midnight Rider," "Ramblin’ Man," "Melissa" and the epic "Whipping Post." 21 & over, $5, Jamesport Farm Brewery Beer Garden, 5873 Sound Avenue, Riverhead; 844-532-2337, jfbrewery.com (May 31, 1-5 p.m.)

ATLAS AT "THE END"

With a mantra like "Live Large & Play Hard," it’s no wonder that The Nancy Atlas Project has become one of Long Island’s most popular original bands. Come see them perform anthems like "King City" and "Tale of Johnny Load" at its Montauk summer residency. 21 & over, reservations needed, The Surf Lodge’s Deck, 183 Edgemere Street, Montauk; 631-483-5045, thesurflodge.com (June 2 and every Wednesday until Sept. 1, 6-8 p.m.)

GARDEN FRESH

Guild Hall brings back its "Play in the Garden" series starting with "A Weekend of Wasserstein" that will include performances of six short plays by Wendy Wasserstein on opening night and a staged reading of "The Heidi Chronicles" the next. Audience members can watch in lawn circles that are spaced six feet apart. $50, Guild Hall, 158 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-0806, guildhall.org (June 4-5, 8 p.m.)

PUCK EVERLASTING

The Carriage House Players are back to tread the boards with the Bard. This year’s season of Shakespeare kicks off on a humorous note with "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" in June. Coming later are "As You Like It" in July, "Titus Andronicus" in August and "Richard III" in September. $20, $15 seniors and ages 12 and younger, Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport; 516-557-1207, carriagehouseplayers.org (8 p.m. June 4, 7 p.m. June 6)

"45 ON BROADWAY"

A memorial drive-in concert will be held by local cover band 45rpm, which plays upbeat 1970s AM radio pop hits, for its late lead singer, Danny Calvagna of Deer Park, who died of COVID-19. $199 per carload (up to six people), Broadway Commons, 358 North Broadway, Hicksville; universalspecialevents.com, eventbrite.com (June 4, 8 p.m.)

ZAC ATTACK

Grab a brew and sing along with your crew as ZBTB pays homage to the Zac Brown Band. This group plays all the hits from 2008’s "Chicken Fried" to Brown’s more recent anthem, "Homegrown." Call for a reservation, Plattduetsche Park Biergarten, 1132 Hempstead Turnpike, Franklin Square; 516-354-3131, parkrestaurant.com (June 5, 6-10 p.m.)

MOVIN’ & GROOVIN’

Get on the dance floor and boogie with That 70’s Band. Tapping into the decade of disco, this big house band will groove to songs like "Born to Be Alive" and "Le Freak." $10, Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville; licommunityhospitalamp.com (June 5, 7:30 p.m.)

GET THE BLUES

Watch the Pamela Betti Band in tap into the blues during brunch. The group is lead by sassy singer Pamela Betti, who was inducted into the New York Blues Hall of Fame. "Blues, Bloodies & Brunch" at SāGhar Rooftop, 111 West Broadway, Port Jefferson; 631-473-8300, sagharportjeff.com (June 6, 1 p.m.)

A LOVE LETTER TO VONNEGUT

"So It Goes: A Visit With Vonnegut" will feature what "a lineup of "luminaries of stage and screen" reading letters penned by Kurt Vonnegut. $50, Guild Hall, 158 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-0806, guildhall.org (June 11)

FM STAPLES

Wonderous Stories is Long Island’s classic rock jukebox playing huge hits and deep cuts from bands like The Who, Yes, The Beatles and more. Led by singer/guitarist Kenny Forgione, the band makes its triumphant return after a year off the road. $10, Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville; licommunityhospitalamp.com (June 11, 7:30 p.m.)

ACTION JACKSON

Take in the acoustic sounds of Randy Jackson from Zebra as he plays his own hits ("Tell Me What You Want," "Who’s Behind the Door") plus covers ranging from Led Zeppelin to the Eagles to Queen. Call for reservations, Anthony’s on the Lake, 22 Old Portion Road, Lake Ronkonkoma; anthonysonthelake.com (June 11, 7 p.m.)

DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH

What do you get when you blend folk, funk and rootsy Americana music with a singer/songwriter approach? Answer: The Dave Diamond Band. Watch as Diamond performs his catalog of originals Live from the Landmark Lot. $25 per pod, Landmark on Main Street parking lot, 232 Main Street, Suite 1, Port Washington, 516-767-6444, landmarkonmainstreet.org (June 12, 7 p.m.)

QUEEN FOR A DAY

See tribute band Almost Queen resurrect the spirit of Freddie Mercury during this special event for Long Island Pride. The concert, which is sponsored by the LGBT Network of Hauppauge, will also showcase DEV, Frenchie Davis ("American Idol," "The Voice") and the Lesbian & Gay Big Apple Marching Corps marching band. $25-$75, Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre in Eisenhower Park, East Meadow; lipride.org (June 13, noon-4 p.m.)

VIVA SELENA!

Genessa Aliberti of Farmingdale will channel the late Selena Quintanilla-Pérez during The Selena Experience. Expect to hear hits "I Could Fall in Love," "Dreaming of You" and "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom." Free for Town of North Hempstead residents, North Hempstead Beach Park Amphitheater, 175 West Shore Road, Port Washington; 516-869-6311, northhempsteadny.gov (June 17, 7:30 p.m.)

SAM I AM

Get ready for the New Orleans vibe to hit Port Washington when Lil’ Sammy & the Funked Up Daddies perform Live from the Landmark Lot. Led by Sam Fox, this band delivers a set of rock, funk and blues. $25 per pod, Landmark on Main Street parking lot, 232 Main Street, Suite 1, Port Washington, 516-767-6444, landmarkonmainstreet.org (June 19, 7 p.m.)

WHEREFORE ART THOU ROMEO?

Pretty much all over Long Island. EastLine Theatre will present Shakespeare’s "Romeo & Juliet" with live, original music at eight locations this summer, including Waterfront Park in Freeport, Gerry Park in Roslyn, Heckscher Park in Huntington, N. Hempstead Beach Park Amphitheater in Port Washington, Delano Stewart Plaza in Wyandanch, Amityville Beach in Amityville, Irmisch Historical Park in Lindenhurst and Clark Botanic Gardens in Albertson. Free; for information on dates and show times, go to eastlinetheatre.org. (June 20-Aug. 15)

GOTTA HAVE HEART

For those who miss Heart, go see Bad Animals, a tribute to Ann & Nancy Wilson featuring Daena D and Gina D. Songs on the setlist include "Magic Man," "Crazy on You" and "Barracuda." $10, Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville; licommunityhospitalamp.com (June 25, 7:30 p.m.)

McNALLY’S PASSAGE TO INDIA

Two women head to India for spiritual healing and to find inner peace in Terrence McNally’s "A Perfect Ganesh." $50, Guild Hall, 158 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-0806, guildhall.org (8 p.m. June 25)

THE NIFTY ‘50S

This sounds heavenly: a clean-cut group of four pop singers from the 1950s get together for one final gig – from the great beyond. Nostalgia abounds as they perform "Love Is a Many Splendored Thing," "Three Coins in the Fountain," "Perfidia" and more in this confection presented by Plaza Theatricals. Free; Heckscher Park, 213 Main St., 631-271-8423; North Woodmere Park, Hungry Harbor Road and Branch Boulevard, North Woodmere, 516-572-0309; Coes Neck Park, 1240 Coes Neck Rd., North Baldwin, 516-292-9000 (Heckscher: 8 p.m. June 26; North Woodmere: 7 p.m. July 13; Coes Neck: 7:30 p.m. July 20)

SOUL PATROL

Motown legends The Commodores will deliver a set of all their hits, "Brick House," "Easy," "Three Times a Lady" and "Nightshift." The evening will serve as a "Salute to Veterans" complete with a professional fireworks display. Free for Town of Hempstead residents, Town Park at Point Lookout, 1300 Lido Blvd, Lido Beach; 516-292-9000, ext. 7480, hempsteadny.gov (June 26, 7:30 p.m., rain date: June 27)

MORE FAB FOUR

Beatles tribute band Penny Lane covers the band’s entire career from the 1964 Ed Sullivan performance to the 1969 Apple Corps rooftop show at this drive-in concert. Attendees are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food donation. $35 per car, Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center, 300 Forest Drive, East Hills; 516-484-1545, sjjcc.org (June 26, 7 p.m.)