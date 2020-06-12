There may not be concerts at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater this year but a few miles down the road the Town of Oyster Bay will hold its own drive-in concert series from July 1 - August 8 at Tobay Beach parking lot off Ocean Parkway in Massapequa.

“We’ve had so much success with our drive-in movies that it just made sense to continue on by putting live music on stage in our Tobay parking lot,” says Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino. “This is a long line-up of great music in a wide variety of genres that has something for the palette of every music lover.”

The Fast Lane will kickstart the series on July 1 with its tribute to the Eagles highlighting the band’s greatest hits.

“I’m extremely excited because this will be our first gig back in three months,” says lead singer Joe Salucci of Bellport. “The Eagles are a band with incredible songs. People come time and time again. I’m always amazed by it and this year they are especially hungry for live music.”

HOW IT WORKS

All shows start at 8 p.m. and are free to Town of Oyster Bay residents only. Identification will be checked at the gate and admission will be on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 7 p.m.

“We line cars up in an oval around the perimeter of the parking lot so they can feed from one parking lot to the next,” says Saladino. “We’re very confident that our public safety will be able to do this in a way that’s very resident friendly.”

The lot holds over 3,000 spaces, but for social distancing purposes the concerts will hold 800-900 cars.

“We are going to gauge our capacity very carefully,” says Saladino. “We have been designing plans to adhere to all of the state guidelines. Perhaps there will be a percentage of people that can leave their cars, but right now we are encouraging people to stay in their cars.”

The bands will be on an elevated stage with full amplification. Attendees can listen with their windows rolled down or through their car stereo. Bathroom facilities and concessions will both be available on site.

POSSIBLE MOVE

As state regulations change, there’s a possibility that some concerts might be moved to other town parks.

“We have a very adaptable program that allows us to be flexible as the guidelines change and plan for all situations as they come about,” says Saladino. “This way we can transition into our full operation.”

All concerts are subject to change and are held weather permitting. For more information, call 516-797-7925 or visit oysterbaytown.com.