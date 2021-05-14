Town of Oyster Bay sets 'Music Under the Stars' drive-in concert series

The Town of Oyster Bay is turning up the volume with its 2021 "Music Under the Stars" drive-in summer concert series at TOBAY Beach in Massapequa. All concerts are free and open to all Town of Oyster Bay residents who must present proof of residency upon entry.

"Get ready to rock out this summer at TOBAY Beach with blockbuster bands," said Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino. "Drive down to the beach with your family, friends and a cooler to enjoy the breeze and sounds of rock, country, Motown and more without spending a dime."

The veteran Southern rockers, The Marshall Tucker Band, kicks off the series on July 6 while BonJourneyNY pays tribute to both Bon Jovi and Journey on July 8. The New York Bee Gees tip their hat to the brothers Gibb on July 10 and Lee Greenwood will star in "A Salute to Veterans" honoring the men and women of the armed forces on July 13. July’s roster continues with Gentlemen of Soul - July 15, Classic Rock Productions’ "Jim Morrison: 50 Years Later" (Doors tribute) - July 17, Sir Elton (Elton John tribute) - July 20, Breakdown (Tom Petty tribute) - July 22, Disco Unlimited - July 24, Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot (Billy Joel tribute and more) - July 27, ZBTB (Zac Brown Tribute Band) - July 29 and CSN Songs (Crosby, Stills & Nash tribute) - July 31.

August begins with Rock This Town Orchestra highlighting the music of Massapequa native Brian Setzer of the Stray Cats on August 3 including a Grucci fireworks display celebrating America and honoring first responders. Other tributes include Dr. K’s Motown Revue - August 5, Strawberry Fields (Beatles) - August 7, Wonderous Stories (classic rock) - August 10, Completely Unchained (Van Halen) - August 11, Shining Star (Earth Wind & Fire) - August 12 and Decadia (80’s music) - August 14.

Vehicles are admitted on a first come, first served basis at 7 p.m. with shows starting at 8 p.m. ("A Salute to Veterans" begins at 7:30 p.m.) Portable restrooms will be available on site. All performances are weather permitting. For more information, call 516-797-7925 or visit: oysterbaytown.com.

