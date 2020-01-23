Ozzy Osbourne will be a presenter at this year's Grammys

A day after Ozzy Osbourne and his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne revealed the heavy-metal legend was suffering from Parkinson's disease, CBS announced that the two would be among the presenters for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

On "Good Morning America" Tuesday, 71-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne had confirmed longstanding speculation he had the progressive nervous-system disorder.

This year's other Grammy presenters include Jim Gaffigan and Trevor Noah, both nominated for Comedy Album; past Grammy-winners Common, Cynthia Erivo, Dua Lipa, Billy Porter, Smokey Robinson, Shania Twain, Keith Urban and Stevie Wonder; past nominees Ava DuVernay and Bebe Rexha; and previously announced performers Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker, who will also present.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.