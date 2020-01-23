TODAY'S PAPER
Ozzy Osbourne will be a presenter at this year's Grammys

Ozzy Osbourne announces "No More Tours 2"

 Ozzy Osbourne announces "No More Tours 2" final world tour at press conference at his Los Angeles home on Feb.6, 2018. Credit: Getty Images for Live Nation/Kevin Winter

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
A day after Ozzy Osbourne and his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne revealed the heavy-metal legend was suffering from Parkinson's disease, CBS announced that the two would be among the presenters for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

On "Good Morning America" Tuesday,  71-year-old Rock & Roll  Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne had confirmed longstanding speculation he had the progressive nervous-system disorder. 

This year's other Grammy presenters include Jim Gaffigan and Trevor Noah, both nominated for Comedy Album; past Grammy-winners  Common, Cynthia Erivo, Dua Lipa, Billy Porter, Smokey Robinson, Shania Twain, Keith Urban and Stevie Wonder; past nominees Ava DuVernay and Bebe Rexha; and previously announced performers Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker, who will also present.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

