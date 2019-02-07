TODAY'S PAPER
Ozzy Osbourne hospitalized because of flu complications

Ozzy Osbourne attends the Pride of Britain Awards

Ozzy Osbourne attends the Pride of Britain Awards in London on Sept. 28, 2015.  Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Joel Ryan

By The Associated Press
Ozzy Osbourne is in a hospital for some complications from the flu.

The 70-year-old rocker's wife, Sharon Osbourne, wrote on Twitter Wednesday that doctors believe "this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery."

It was announced last week that the U.K. and European leg of Ozzy Osbourne's "No More Tours 2" tour was postponed because of doctors' orders. He thanked all for wishing him a speedy recovery.

The rocker had to cancel several shows on his North American tour in 2018 because of a hand infection.

