EntertainmentMusic

Ozzy Osbourne postpones 2019 concert tour, including Madison Square Garden show

Ozzy Osbourne announces his "No More Tours 2"

Ozzy Osbourne announces his "No More Tours 2" final world tour at a news conference in his Los Angeles home on Feb. 6, 2018. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Live Nation / Kevin Winter

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Rocker Ozzy Osbourne is postponing all 2019 concerts, including his June 11 show at Madison Square Garden, as he recovers from an injury sustained while dealing with a recent bout of pneumonia.

"Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now," the heavy-metal godfather, 70, posted Thursday on social media. "I'm grateful for the love and support I'm getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it's really what's keeping me going. Just know that I am getting better every day…I will fully recover…I will finish my tour…I will be back!"

His Twitter account additionally explained that, "Ozzy fell at his Los Angeles home aggravating years-old injuries (from his 2003 ATV accident) that required surgery. Shows will be rescheduled beginning in February 2020."

The new MSG date will be June 22, 2020.

