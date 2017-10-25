Weezer doesn’t always get the credit it deserves because it makes everything look so easy. But on “Pacific Daydream” (Crush / Atlantic), the band’s skills and ambitions lead to an impressive set of California-dreaming songs.
The Beach Boys influence is heavy here, especially in the gorgeous “QB Blitz,” where Rivers Cuomo laments not being one of the cool kids, before getting caught in a sweet “Pet Sounds” moment in the bridge, as he reveals, “I be missing you like oxygen.” “Sweet Mary” feels like a wrenching update of the Beach Boys’ “Don’t Worry Baby,” especially in what feels like a dream sequence breakdown of sunny harmonies where Cuomo reveals, “When I am all on my own, one foot is in the grave, my sweet Mary comes to help me to find my way.” Oddly enough, “Beach Boys,” where Cuomo sings about his love of the band, sounds like the second coming of The Clash.
Weezer also tests the concept’s boundaries, giving the first single “Feels Like Summer” a dub-influenced hip-hop groove to ride, and making “Happy Hour” sound like the ’80s R&B that Bruno Mars has mined. It all helps turn “Pacific Daydream” into a well-crafted reality.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.