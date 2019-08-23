The Paramount in Huntington wants your blood and it is willing to give you a pair of concert tickets in exchange for it.

The venue, in partnership with the New York Blood Center, radio stations WBLI/106.1 and WBAB/102.3FM, is holding its 7th annual Blood Drive on Monday, Aug. 26 from 2-8 pm. Donors will receive a pair on concert tickets to flamenco/salsa artists the Gipsy Kings (Sept. 10), comedian Ryan Hamilton (Sept. 14), hip-hop/R&B act PnB Rock (Sept. 15), Beatles tribute band 1964 (Sept. 21), country band Wynonna & The Big Noise (Sept. 29) or rockers Loverboy (Oct. 10), while supplies last.

Donors should be ages 16-75 (parental permission is required for those younger than 18; a doctor's note for those older than 75), weigh at least 110 pounds and should not have gotten any tattoos within the past 12 months. Photo ID is required.

For questions regarding medical eligibility, call 800-688-0900 or visit nybloodcenter.org. For more information on the event, call the Paramount at 631-673-7300 or visit paramountny.com.

