As The Paramount in Huntington prepares to reopen on August 12 after over a year of being closed due to the pandemic, more shows are being announced., reports Newsday's David J. Criblez. The 2021 fall season is stacking up to be an interesting roster:

TikTok personality JXDN brings his "Tell Me About Tomorrow Tour" on Sept. 19.

Former Beach Boy Brian Wilson performs his "Greatest Hits Live!" show on Oct. 5 featuring fellow Beach Boy Al Jardine in his band.

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick will rock out on Nov. 4.

Blues vocalist/guitarist Gary Clark Jr. comes on Nov. 7.

Daughtry headlines with its "The Dearly Beloved Tour" plus special guests Sevendust, Tremonti and Travis Bracht on Nov. 17.

Tickets to all shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. Check the website for presale opportunities using the code: PULSE.