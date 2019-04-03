The Paramount is now one of the Top 3 clubs in the world, according to 2019 first quarter sales analyzed by touring industry trade magazine Pollstar.

The Huntington club sold more than 50,000 tickets in the three-month period, the third-highest tally for a club outside Boston’s House of Blues and Washington’s 9:30 Club. If the clubs are ranked by gross sales, The Paramount moves up to No. 2 with nearly $2.2 million taken in for the period.

The results are The Paramount’s best since opening in 2011, buoyed by a mix of concerts and comedy shows, including a monthly residency from Valley Stream native and “Saturday Night Live” alum Jim Breuer, that keep the New York Avenue club busy most nights. Upcoming shows include four stand-up gigs from comedian Jim Gaffigan on May 3 and 4, two nights of country singer Billy Currington on May 9 and 10 and two nights of metal heroes Judas Priest on May 14 and 15. The club has finished at No. 5 in the world for the past two years.

“We will continue to push the envelope in 2019 as we work to provide Long Islanders with the best music, funniest comedians and the most memorable live event experiences available,” Paramount co-owner Brian Doyle said in a statement in January, after the club’s 2018 results were announced.

The iconic Madison Square Garden once again finished as the No. 1 arena in the world, followed by the Forum in Inglewood, California, which is also owned by the Madison Square Garden Co. NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum reached No. 15 in the world, selling 169,000 tickets in the three-month period, which puts the Uniondale arena at No. 7 in America.

"We’ve launched 2019 with an incredible lineup of family shows and sold-out concerts, and have many more exciting events to come,” said Nick Vaerewyck, NYCB Live's vice president of programming. “This Friday marks the second anniversary since the Coliseum’s reopening and with every event, we’ve been able to grow our programming acumen to ensure a robust calendar of events that we know the Long Island community will enjoy."