The Paramount sets August reopening and new shows for 2021

The Paramount is about to reopen its doors. After remaining dark for more than a year due to the pandemic, the Huntington venue is booking bands from August into 2022 and reigniting the live music vibe on New York Avenue.

"All of us are working hard with more optimism than we’ve ever had," says co-owner Brian Doyle. "We knew we had to wait this out and it was a pretty trying time. Now there’s nothing but excitement and relief."

The venue, which opened in 2011, has booked a flurry of new shows that are set to begin in August. Here are some upcoming concerts that go on sale Friday (venue presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m., use code: PULSE):

Jim Breuer (Aug. 21); 1964, Beatles tribute (Aug. 25); The Beach Boys (Aug. 26); Foghat (Sept. 11)' P.O.D. (Sept. 15); Joan Jett and The Blackhearts (Sept. 28, The Paramount’s 10th anniversary show); Rufus Wainwright (Oct. 3); Clutch (Oct. 7); Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo (Oct. 9); Indigo Girls (Oct. 19), Little River Band (Oct. 21); PIFF the Magic Dragon (Oct. 24); Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot (Oct. 30); Jessie’s Girl (Nov. 6); Gin Blossoms (Nov. 18); The Psychedelic Furs (Nov. 19); Ice Nine Kills (Nov. 30); "Long Island Medium" star Theresa Caputo (Dec. 2-3); The Weight Band (Dec. 4); and Laurie Berkner (Dec. 12).

Other shows left over from 2020 have been rebooked and are currently on sale: Jim Breuer (Aug. 20); Kevin James (Aug. 28-29); The New York Bee Gees featuring The Nassau Pops Symphony Orchestra (Sept. 3); Joe DeGuardia’s STAR Boxing presents "Rockin’ Fights 39" (Sept. 4); Voyage — a tribute to Journey (Sept. 10); Tyler Farr (Sept. 16); George Thorogood and The Destroyers (Sept. 23); Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot (Sept. 24); A Jim Morrison Celebration featuring Wild Child (Sept. 25); Jessie’s Girl (Sept. 30); Justin Hayward, "The Voice of The Moody Blues" (Oct. 2); Meat Loaf Presents: "BAT," featuring The Neverland Express (Oct. 6); Ministry (Oct. 15); Indigo Girls (Oct. 20); Melissa Etheridge (Nov. 3); Killer Queen (Nov. 8, 10); Nikki Glaser (Nov. 13); Chazz Palminteri’s "A Bronx Tale" (Nov. 14); Hot Tuna Acoustic & Electric (Nov. 26); Get the Led Out (Dec. 9-10); Dennis DeYoung (Feb. 5); Robin Trower (April 29); and Nate Bargatze (April 30).

Newly booked shows already on sale include: The Marcus King Band (Oct. 4); Benny the Butcher (Oct. 16); Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox (Oct. 17); The Monkees Farewell Tour, with Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz (Oct. 28); Gary Gulman (Nov. 21); and Envy on the Coast (Nov. 24).

In terms of occupancy, The Paramount is gearing up for 100%.

"There’s only one direction we can book right now and that’s going to be at full capacity," says Doyle, who works with partners Jim Condron, Stephen Ubertini and Dominick Catoggio. "We are monitoring what the state and CDC are saying. But it’s going in that direction."

The venue is currently doing some renovations to prepare for its reopening including a new marquee, updated inside production, revamped backstage area as well as improvements in The Founder’s Room.

"We are reinvesting into the building," says Doyle. "We feel like it’s energized with a lot of positivity and a feeling of brightness."

In terms of following COVID-19 protocols, The Paramount is prepared for any scenario.

"We are going to monitor that. If we have to alter things when it comes to opening, we will do that but every week it changes," says Doyle. "As we get closer, we will finalize our details and do whatever is right for the customers. We want to keep everyone safe."

To purchase tickets, go to ticketmaster.com. For more information, call 631-673-7300 or visit: paramountny.com.