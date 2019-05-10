The Paramount will offer no-fee tickets to Suffolk County’s military veterans and active service members for all the shows at the Huntington club in May in honor of Memorial Day and the Suffolk County legislature’s designation of Military Appreciation Month.

“With nearly 50,000 veterans living right here in Suffolk County, it’s fair to say service to the country is in the DNA of our residents,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said in a statement. “Dedicating May as Military Appreciation Month throughout the county is only a small part of the thanks we owe our veterans for our freedom and I commend The Paramount for being an integral part in honoring our heroes this month.”

To get the no-fee tickets, Suffolk veterans and active service members must present a Veterans Identification Card or Proof of Service Letter at The Paramount’s box office when they purchase the tickets.

“I applaud The Paramount for its recognition of Military Appreciation Month and commitment to bringing entertainment to our local heroes,” Legis. Susan A. Berland, chairwoman of the Legislature’s Veterans Committee, said in a statement. “I want to thank The Paramount for acknowledging our military personnel and making the generous offer to waive their fees during the month of May.”