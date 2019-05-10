TODAY'S PAPER
Paramount offering no-fee tickets to vets, service members in May

The promotion is in honor of Memorial Day and the Suffolk County legislature's designation of Military Appreciation Month.

The marquee of the Paramount concert hall on

The marquee of the Paramount concert hall on New York Avenue in Huntington in 2012. Photo Credit: David Pokress

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
The Paramount will offer no-fee tickets to Suffolk County’s military veterans and active service members for all the shows at the Huntington club in May in honor of Memorial Day and the Suffolk County legislature’s designation of Military Appreciation Month.

“With nearly 50,000 veterans living right here in Suffolk County, it’s fair to say service to the country is in the DNA of our residents,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said in a statement. “Dedicating May as Military Appreciation Month throughout the county is only a small part of the thanks we owe our veterans for our freedom and I commend The Paramount for being an integral part in honoring our heroes this month.”

To get the no-fee tickets, Suffolk veterans and active service members must present a Veterans Identification Card or Proof of Service Letter at The Paramount’s box office when they purchase the tickets.

“I applaud The Paramount for its recognition of Military Appreciation Month and commitment to bringing entertainment to our local heroes,” Legis. Susan A. Berland, chairwoman of the Legislature’s Veterans Committee, said in a statement. “I want to thank The Paramount for acknowledging our military personnel and making the generous offer to waive their fees during the month of May.”

Headshot of Newsday employee Glenn Gamboa on June

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

