TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 39° Good Morning
Overcast 39° Good Morning
EntertainmentMusic

Pat Benatar still blazing trails for female rockers

The Lindenhurst native will play The Paramount in Huntington this April.

Neil Giraldo and Pat Benatar come to The

Neil Giraldo and Pat Benatar come to The Paramount on April 11. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Rick Diamond

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Pat Benatar is still blazing trails for female rockers nearly four decades after her groundbreaking debut “In the Heat of the Night.”

“I sounded like Julie Andrews,” the Lindenhurst native told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin earlier this month in the new series “American Woman.” “I wanted to be Robert Plant.”

Luckily, Benatar worked that out. With help from her husband, guitarist Neil Giraldo, she has crafted smashes like “Heartbreaker” and “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” as well as more politically motivated songs recently, like last year’s “Dancing Through the Wreckage,” which served as the theme for last year’s documentary “Served Like a Girl” about the lack of programs for female veterans.

Benatar will be honored at this year’s She Rocks Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 26, along with Melissa Etheridge, The B-52s’ Cindy Wilson and Kate Pierson and X’s Exene Cervenka. “Pat Benatar’s talent and contributions to rock music are an inspiration to women everywhere, whether they are fans or aspiring artists themselves,” Laura B. Whitmore, founder of the Women’s International Music Network, which is hosting the awards, said in a statement.

Benatar and Giraldo’s “We Live for Love” tour begins again in February and will stop at The Paramount in Huntington on April 11.

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Kelsey Grammer, left, as Frasier Crane, and David Frasier Crane, and 4 other TV shrinks
BBC America's ‘Blue Planet II’: Worthy sequel with a warning
Water.org co-founder Matt Damon is teaming up with Damon, Stella Artois team up in new Super Bowl ad
Matt Damon appears in First peek at Matt Damon's Super Bowl ad
Daniel Brühl stars as an 1890s New York Daniel Brühl talks ‘The Alienist’ TV adaptation
Actors Melanie Field, Brendan Scannell, Jasmine Matthews, Grace 'Heathers' getting a TV reboot with Doherty cameo