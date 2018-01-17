Pat Benatar is still blazing trails for female rockers nearly four decades after her groundbreaking debut “In the Heat of the Night.”

“I sounded like Julie Andrews,” the Lindenhurst native told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin earlier this month in the new series “American Woman.” “I wanted to be Robert Plant.”

Luckily, Benatar worked that out. With help from her husband, guitarist Neil Giraldo, she has crafted smashes like “Heartbreaker” and “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” as well as more politically motivated songs recently, like last year’s “Dancing Through the Wreckage,” which served as the theme for last year’s documentary “Served Like a Girl” about the lack of programs for female veterans.

Benatar will be honored at this year’s She Rocks Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 26, along with Melissa Etheridge, The B-52s’ Cindy Wilson and Kate Pierson and X’s Exene Cervenka. “Pat Benatar’s talent and contributions to rock music are an inspiration to women everywhere, whether they are fans or aspiring artists themselves,” Laura B. Whitmore, founder of the Women’s International Music Network, which is hosting the awards, said in a statement.

Benatar and Giraldo’s “We Live for Love” tour begins again in February and will stop at The Paramount in Huntington on April 11.