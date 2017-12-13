TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 24° Good Morning
Overcast 24° Good Morning
EntertainmentMusic

Pat DiNizio dead; lead singer of the Smithereens was 62

The band announced on Facebook that DiNizio died Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Pat DiNizio of the rock band Smithereens, seen

Pat DiNizio of the rock band Smithereens, seen here in 2007, died on Dec. 12, 2017 at age 62, according to the band. Photo Credit: AP / Jim Cooper

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J. - Lead singer and songwriter of the New Jersey rock band Smithereens, Pat DiNizio, has died at age 62.

The band announced on Facebook that DiNizio died Tuesday. The cause of death was not announced.

DiNizio posted several days ago that he was hopeful of getting back on tour as he continued physical therapy for neck and back injuries at the Victorian farmhouse he was restoring in Scotch Plains, New Jersey.

Band members said their "journey with Pat was long, storied and a hell of a lot of fun." DiNizio and Carteret High School classmates guitarist Jim Babjak, bassist Mike Mesaros and drummer Dennis Diken formed formed the Smithereens in 1980.

The band's 1986 "Blood and Roses" was featured in the movie "dangerously Close."

Other hits included "A Girl Like You."

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

The three-hour Primetime Emmy Awards telecast is set When, where to watch upcoming award shows
Chandler Riggs as Carl Grimes in season 7 Why ‘The Walking Dead’ killed a key character
Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison in ‘Homeland’ sets season 7 premiere date
Jimmy Kimmel returned to his show Monday, Dec. Kimmel pleads for better health care for children
The Showtime series "Homeland," starring Claire Danes and 'Homeland' season 7 trailer
An emotional Jimmy Kimmel returned to his show Emotional Jimmy Kimmel brings son on his show