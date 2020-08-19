Patchogue Theatre is ready to mix blues, brews and burgers for the seco nd edition of its “Music Under the Marquee” fundraiser series outside the venue’s entrance on Aug. 30.

“It has been our intent to do more than one event,” says theater director Michele Rizzo-Berg. “The last ‘Music Under the Marquee’ was a success. Our guests really enjoyed the opportunity to have an intimate performance paired with great food and beverage.”

This new evening will feature the Kerry Kearney Band along with food from Local Burger Co. plus Crispy’s Wings & Fries and drinks by Brickhouse Brewery, all from Patchogue.

The layout is nine tables of four, spaced 10 feet part on the sidewalk outside the theater while Kearney and his band perform under the marquee. Each ticket includes the performance, a choice of four meal packages and two beverages. Guests must wear masks unless they are seated at their table. The lobby bathrooms will be available with only 10 people allowed in the lobby at a time. All staff and servers will be COVID compliant.

Kearney’s set will run 75 minutes and focus on cuts from his upcoming album “Tales From the Psychedelta.”

“I’m pulling the band out of the mothballs. We are very excited about doing this,” says Kearney. “The plan is to play an upbeat bluesy set so everyone can boogie a little bit.”

Guests should arrive between 5:45-6:15 p.m. with the show starting at 6:30 p.m. Food and beverage will be served during the performance and ordered ahead of time.

“Like any event we do, it’s our hope that people are entertained,” says Rizzo-Berg. “With all the uncertainty going on around us, it’s a nice opportunity to escape through music for a while.”

Tickets are sold per table of four at $250. Proceeds go to the nonprofit theater to further its goal of presenting arts and entertainment for the village. For more information, visit patchoguetheatre.org.