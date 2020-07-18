Patchogue Theatre to host 'Music Under the Marquee'

The Patchogue Theatre is turning the lights back on … outdoors.

The “Music Under the Marquee” summer fundraiser will feature Patchogue singer/songwriter Cassandra House performing at the theater’s entrance on August 9. Patrons seated at nine sidewalk tables of four, spaced 10-feet part, can enjoy appetizers from PeraBell and craft beer from Blue Point Brewery as they take in the concert.

“This is an opportunity for our supporters to enjoy something that has been missing in their lives for a few months — a live performance and time with their friends,” says new director Michele Rizzo-Berg. “This event will allow us to sustain ourselves so that we may welcome our community back when the time is right.”

Guests must wear masks unless they are seated at their table. The lobby bathrooms will be available with only 10 people allowed in the lobby at a time. All staff and servers will be COVID compliant.

House, who has performed on the venue's main stage and Loading Dock, will deliver a 75-minute set of folk rock originals from her debut album, “The Roam.”

“I hope people get a little relaxation, a sense of normalcy and some emotion from my music,” says House. “If there’s one thing the arts provide us it’s an avenue to sort of explore our hearts and feel understood.”

Tickets are sold per table of four at $250. Proceeds go the nonprofit theater to further its goal of presenting arts and entertainment for the village. For more information: patchoguetheatre.org.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.