Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Paul Anka

The “Anka Sings Sinatra” Tour finally arrives. And yes, he’ll do it his way.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury

INFO $74.50-$249.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Frank Turner

The “Be More Kind” British singer-songwriter carries the Billy Bragg musical torch.

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $25-$75; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

The Blasters

The “American Music” rockers will celebrate their 40th anniversary on this tour.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $45; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals

There should be enough “Groovin’” to last until Sunday afternoon.

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Suffolk Theater, Riverhead

INFO $65-$69; 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Judas Priest

The “Living After Midnight” heavy metal heroes are playing new songs from their “Firepower” album on this leg of the tour.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, May 14-15, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $69.50-$249.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com