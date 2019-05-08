TODAY'S PAPER
Local live: 5 great shows to see on LI this week

Paul Anka, Judas Priest and more are performing on Long Island this week.

 Paul Anka, seen at Paris' Le Casino de Paris in 2011, is scheduled to perform Friday at NYCB Theatre at Westbury. Photo Credit: Getty Images / David Wolff-Patrick

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Paul Anka

The “Anka Sings Sinatra” Tour finally arrives. And yes, he’ll do it his way.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury

INFO $74.50-$249.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Frank Turner

The “Be More Kind” British singer-songwriter carries the Billy Bragg musical torch.

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $25-$75; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

The Blasters

The “American Music” rockers will celebrate their 40th anniversary on this tour.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $45; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals

There should be enough “Groovin’” to last until Sunday afternoon.

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Suffolk Theater, Riverhead

INFO $65-$69; 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Judas Priest

The “Living After Midnight” heavy metal heroes are playing new songs from their “Firepower” album on this leg of the tour.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, May 14-15, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $69.50-$249.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Headshot of Newsday employee Glenn Gamboa on June

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

