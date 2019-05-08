Local live: 5 great shows to see on LI this week
Paul Anka, Judas Priest and more are performing on Long Island this week.
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
Paul Anka
The “Anka Sings Sinatra” Tour finally arrives. And yes, he’ll do it his way.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury
INFO $74.50-$249.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com
Frank Turner
The “Be More Kind” British singer-songwriter carries the Billy Bragg musical torch.
WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $25-$75; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
The Blasters
The “American Music” rockers will celebrate their 40th anniversary on this tour.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn
INFO $45; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com
Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals
There should be enough “Groovin’” to last until Sunday afternoon.
WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Suffolk Theater, Riverhead
INFO $65-$69; 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com
Judas Priest
The “Living After Midnight” heavy metal heroes are playing new songs from their “Firepower” album on this leg of the tour.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, May 14-15, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $69.50-$249.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
