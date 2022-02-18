A Beatle will return to the stage as Paul McCartney brings his "Got Back Tour 2022" to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on June 16. This show will be the last of his 14-date tour, just two days before his 80th birthday.

"I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time," said McCartney in a statement. "I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!"

Macca, as he is affectionately known by fans, last toured in the summer of 2019, which concluded at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. His last area shows were at Nassau Coliseum in September 2017.

Tickets go on sale February 25 at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. However, American Express card members can participate in a presale beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. For more information, visit: paulmccartneygotback.com.