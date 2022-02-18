TODAY'S PAPER
Paul McCartney to headline MetLife Stadium, two days before he turns 80

Paul McCartney performs onstage during the 36th Annual

Paul McCartney performs onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Oct. 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.  Credit: Getty Images for The Rock and Ro/Dimitrios Kambouris

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Print

A Beatle will return to the stage as Paul McCartney brings his "Got Back Tour 2022" to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on June 16. This show will be the last of his 14-date tour, just two days before his 80th birthday.

"I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time," said McCartney in a statement. "I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!"

Macca, as he is affectionately known by fans, last toured in the summer of 2019, which concluded at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. His last area shows were at Nassau Coliseum in September 2017.

Tickets go on sale February 25 at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. However, American Express card members can participate in a presale beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. For more information, visit: paulmccartneygotback.com.

Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

