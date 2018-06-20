Paul Simon will complete his farewell tour where his legendary career began – in the borough of Queens.

Simon announced Wednesday that he will play Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Sept. 22, saying goodbye to Rosie, the Queen of Corona, and countless hometown fans. Though Simon says that this is final tour, he does plan to perform occasionally in the area.

“It seems more like fate than coincidence that I should do the final show on this final tour at Flushing Meadows Corona Park,” Simon said in a statement. “I could have ridden my bike from home to the park in about 20 minutes when I was a kid. But this is less a goodbye than a farewell. Thank you all for the ride, I had a great time.”

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. June 29 through AXS.com. American Express cardholders can purchase pre-sale tickets starting at 10 a.m. June 25.

“Homeward Bound – The Farewell Performance,” which will be a benefit, is the first concert to be held in the park in recent memory, but Simon had some high-profile support of the plan.

“When Paul Simon sings ‘Homeward Bound,’ there’s no doubt he means New York,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. "The grit, beauty and complexity of this city are woven into Simon’s most haunting songs, and our greatest venues have formed the backdrop of his performing career. It’s only fitting that this son of Queens comes home to Flushing Meadows Corona Park.”

Rep. Joseph Crowley said that the borough is thrilled that the show will be held at the park, “a stone's throw away from his alma maters, Forest Hills High School and Queens College.”

“Paul's farewell performance will be a once-in-a-lifetime event and we're so proud to share it with him here, in the borough of Queens,” Crowley said in a statement.