EntertainmentMusic

Rep: Peabo Bryson hospitalized after mild heart attack

Peabo Bryson attends the European premiere of "Michael

Peabo Bryson attends the European premiere of "Michael Jackson: The Life Of An Icon," in London on Nov. 2, 2011.  Photo Credit: AP / Joel Ryan

By The Associated Press
Print

A representative for Peabo Bryson says the R&B singer, known for hits such as "Beauty & the Beast" and "A Whole New World," has been hospitalized after suffering a "mild heart attack."

A statement released Monday said the double Grammy winner was stricken Saturday morning and is now in stable condition. The rep said both doctors and family are "optimistic for a speedy recovery" and welcome prayers on his behalf.

The 68-year-old performer with the silky tenor has had numerous hits, including "If You're Ever in My Arms Again" and "Tonight I Celebrate My Love" with Roberta Flack.

By The Associated Press

