Pearl Jam to play Madison Square Garden in March

Three days after "Gigaton," Pearl Jam's first studio album in seven years, is released on March 27, the group will jam at Madison Square Garden.

Tickets for the Seattle quintet's March 30 show will be available via Ticketmaster Verified Fan (verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/pearljam) on Jan. 23 at 10 a.m., with registration open through Thursday at 2:59 a.m. Any remaining tickets will go on sale Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

The Grammy Award-winning group, fronted by guitarist and lead vocalist Eddie Vedder, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

The first single from "Gigaton," titled “Dance of the Clairvoyants,” is expected to drop shortly, but no date has been announced yet.

