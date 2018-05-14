TODAY'S PAPER
Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz announces birth of baby girl

Pete Wentz attends the premiere of "Zootopia" in

Pete Wentz attends the premiere of "Zootopia" in Los Angeles on Feb. 17, 2016.  Photo Credit: John Salangsang/Invision/AP/John Salangsang

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz had a special Mother's Day announcement.

The 38-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the birth of his daughter with partner Meagan Camper. He wrote he's grateful Marvel Jane Wentz is here and she's "ready to takeover the world."

Marvel is Wentz's third child and first daughter. The couple has a son, and Wentz had a boy with his ex, Ashlee Simpson.

By The Associated Press

