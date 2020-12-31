In 1976, Peter Frampton was the biggest rock star in the world. His double live album, "Frampton Comes Alive!" — which celebrates its 45th anniversary on Jan. 6 — became the best-selling album at the time. Long Island played a role in this historic feat: part of the album was recorded in Commack.

"I don’t think anybody expected his set to be as electric and dynamite as it was," says Clay Connor, 60, of Smithtown, who was on the floor 30-feet back from the stage. "No one knew the show was being recorded. We found out in the liner notes when the album came out."

COMMACK CONCERT

The concert was held on August 24, 1975 at the Island Music Center, a venue that had various names through the years, including Long Island Arena, Commack Arena and the Suffolk Forum. In addition to hosting concerts, the venue at 88 Veterans Highway in Commack, also had been home to the Long Island Ducks minor-league hockey team and the American Basketball Association's New York Nets before they decamped to New Jersey.

"It was more intimate and chaotic than Nassau Coliseum," says Vic Berretta, 59, formerly of Commack, who caught the Frampton show at the venue as well as Foghat, Robin Trower, Montrose, Eddie Money and Dave Mason. "At the Coliseum there was security and everybody was sitting in their chairs. Here the floor was wide-open, but we were all pretty cool about it. Everyone chilled. It wasn’t too much of a hassle."

Frampton was the middle act of a triple bill headlined by British blues-rockers Ten Years After with opening act Sassafras. He was embarking on a solo career after leaving his old band Humble Pie. That night he took the crowd by surprise and stole the show.

"People were psyched to see Frampton. In fact, I think they were more there for him than Ten Years After," says Mike Finnegan, 63, of New Hyde Park, who has seen Frampton in concert 24 times including being 15th row at the 1975 gig in Commack. "He wasn’t huge yet but he had a strong following in the New York area."

Another attendee, Stephen Ryan, 60, who grew up in Huntington, adds, "After each song the crowd would cheer almost to a crescendo. It was uplifting to see everyone getting so into it."

The entire venue, which held 4,000, was general admission with tickets costing only $5.50 per person.

"You stood in line for hours then when the gate opened up, everybody was running to grab the best spot they could," says Berretta. "It was important to get there two hours before the ticket time because it would be a madhouse."

Crowd member Steve Zisa, 64, of Bay Shore recalls, "If you got there early, you could get right up by the stage. You’d bring a blanket and sit on the floor. The blanket was always necessary because the floor was damp due to the ice underneath, which the Long Island Ducks skated on. But, we didn’t care."

At this point, Frampton had released four solo albums, which were moderately successful but his reputation as a live performer was on the rise.

"I was captivated by him," says Carlene Nazario-Manchise, 58, of Nesconset, who walked to the show from her Commack home at age 13 in her Earth shoes, jeans and T-shirt. "Frampton has a way of bringing you into his world and making you feel like you are a part of the experience."

GUITAR MAN

In addition to his singing and showmanship, Frampton was known as a sensation on the six-string.

"Hearing Frampton was something new and fresh. We were so into his playing. Remember, there was no computer technology in 1975 — it was just pure passion," says Berretta. "Frampton was crisp and flawless on guitar. But he didn’t play his songs note-for-note, he would improvise."

A head-turning moment of the show was when Frampton broke out the talk box on the 14-minute opus, "Do You Feel Like We Do?"

"None of us ever heard the talk box before. When he pulled it out, the audience went nuts," says Bob Hoffman, 62, who grew up in Commack and caught the concert. "It was so different, almost jazzy."

Berretta adds, "He took the talk box to a level that was approachable to the masses further past Joe Walsh and Jeff Beck. Watching him work was incredible. I was mesmerized by it."

LI ON "COMES ALIVE!"

When "Frampton Comes Alive!" was released in early 1976, the double live album featured two cuts from the Commack show: "(I’ll Give You) Money" and the lead single, "Show Me the Way," which reached No. 6 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. The 25th anniversary deluxe edition included another track from LI, "Nowhere’s Too Far (For My Baby)."

"Peter built up his repertoire so he would have a set of songs as strong as that. It was a chance to really show off his musicianship," says Alan Light, co-author of Frampton’s recently published biography, "Do You Feel Like I Do?" "It’s like an early stage greatest hits record — the best of his catalog to that point. There was also a willingness from both FM and AM radio to play cuts. He had three Top 40 singles ["Show Me the Way," "Baby, I Love Your Way" and "Do You Feel Like We Do?"] that were live tracks."

Connor adds, "You could tell Frampton was a seasoned player who knew how to work a crowd, which comes across very strongly on the record. The album captures his power as a live performer."

The album went on to sell more than 11 million copies and overtook Carole King’s "Tapestry" as the biggest selling album ever at the time [This record is currently held by the Eagles album, "Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975"].

"Peter says it’s one thing to get a call that the album is number one, it’s another when you get the call that it’s the biggest album ever," says Light. "He instantly felt pressure and the expectation that comes with that kind of success. All eyes were on him for every move."

FRAMPTON FRENZY

With the success of "Frampton Comes Alive!" in 1976, the 26-year-old Englishman was not only a massive star but a ‘70s sex symbol due to his blonde mane of curly locks, blue eyes and boyish looks.

"The thing that became so difficult for him to navigate was turning into a pinup heartthrob," says Light. "He saw his audience shifting from guys who like his guitar playing to girls who think he’s cute. The shot on the album cover with that lighting and that haircut was a defining image of the decade."

Beverly Campbell, 62, grew up in Garden City South with her four sisters all of whom flipped over Frampton.

"Our walls were plastered with Peter Frampton photos. We’d pretend to kiss them," says Campbell, who went to the Commack show with her sisters Wendy and Vivian. "We were unbelievably sick crazy. He was just adorable."

Barbara Maucelli, 62, of Holtsville, who was also in the Commack crowd, remembers the mania, "Frampton was a nice-looking guy with this long flowing hair. At times he was almost drowned out by the screaming, but he blew us all away."

Despite being from across the pond, Long Islanders identified and connected with Frampton.

"There was an ownership we had over him," says Campbell. "He was ours. We felt like we were responsible for his career."