TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
42° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Peter Frampton's farewell show set for Madison Square Garden

The British singer-guitarist is best known for his "Frampton Comes Alive" album that was recorded in part at the former Long Island Arena in Commack.

Peter Frampton performs at the TEC Awards

 Peter Frampton performs at the TEC Awards during the 2019 NAMM Show on Jan. 26 in Anaheim, Calif. Photo Credit: Getty Images for NAMM/Matthew Simmons

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print

Add Peter Frampton to the growing list of farewell tours.

The British singer-guitarist, best known for his “Frampton Comes Alive” album that was recorded in part at the former Long Island Arena in Commack, will launch his “Peter Frampton Finale — The Farewell Tour” in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 18 and will include a stop at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 13.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10 a.m. March 1 through Ticketmaster. Citi cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Feb. 26.

Frampton, 68, hasn’t discussed retirement plans publicly yet, though he is scheduled to talk about the tour on “CBS This Morning” on Saturday. The “Show Me the Way” singer received the Les Paul Innovation Award at the NAMM Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards in January.

“I would say that many of my career highlights occurred while holding an instrument in my hands that bears Les Paul's name,” Frampton said about the award. “I can only hope that I've been able to make a fraction of the positive impact that Les Paul made in his iconic career.”

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Jussie Smollett at an "Empire" panel during the Report: Smollett dropped from final 'Empire' episodes
In this Feb. 21, 2015, file photo, an Are the Oscars still relevant in 2019?
Wendy Williams at the annual Charity Day Wendy Williams returning to her show on March 4
Chanel's iconic couturier, Karl Lagerfeld, whose accomplished designs Recent notable deaths
Director Chiwetel Ejiofor at an event for his Chiwetel Ejiofor discusses his new Africa-set movie
Groundbreaking country music star Charley Pride recording 'Charley Pride: I'm Just Me': Superb look at pioneering country star 