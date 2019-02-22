Add Peter Frampton to the growing list of farewell tours.

The British singer-guitarist, best known for his “Frampton Comes Alive” album that was recorded in part at the former Long Island Arena in Commack, will launch his “Peter Frampton Finale — The Farewell Tour” in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 18 and will include a stop at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 13.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10 a.m. March 1 through Ticketmaster. Citi cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Feb. 26.

Frampton, 68, hasn’t discussed retirement plans publicly yet, though he is scheduled to talk about the tour on “CBS This Morning” on Saturday. The “Show Me the Way” singer received the Les Paul Innovation Award at the NAMM Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards in January.

“I would say that many of my career highlights occurred while holding an instrument in my hands that bears Les Paul's name,” Frampton said about the award. “I can only hope that I've been able to make a fraction of the positive impact that Les Paul made in his iconic career.”