Phil Collins’ return from retirement went so well that Mr. Sussudio will launch the “Still Not Dead Yet” tour this fall, including a stop at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 6.

The “In the Air Tonight” singer launches his tour in Dallas on Sept. 23, with a big band that includes longtime guitarist Daryl Stuermer, bassist Leland Sklar and Collins’ son Nicolas on the drums.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 30 through Ticketmaster. Citi cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting March 26 through the Citi Private Pass program. And fans who register with Live Nation’s Verified Fan program through philcollins.ontouraccess.com can get a chance to buy tickets at 10 a.m. March 29.