Entertainment

Phil Collins' 'Still Not Dead Yet Tour' will stop at Madison Square Graden

Phil Collins performs at Palacio de los

 Phil Collins performs at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City in 2018.   Photo Credit: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Phil Collins’ return from retirement went so well that Mr. Sussudio will launch the “Still Not Dead Yet” tour this fall, including a stop at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 6.

The “In the Air Tonight” singer launches his tour in Dallas on Sept. 23, with a big band that includes longtime guitarist Daryl Stuermer, bassist Leland Sklar and Collins’ son Nicolas on the drums.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 30 through Ticketmaster. Citi cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting March 26 through the Citi Private Pass program. And fans who register with Live Nation’s Verified Fan program through philcollins.ontouraccess.com can get a chance to buy tickets at 10 a.m. March 29.

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

