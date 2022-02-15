Phish to play Jones Beach for two nights this summer
The catch of the day in Wantagh is Phish as the popular jam band will headline Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater for a two-night stand on July 26 and 27. The group’s 34-date North American tour will be preceded by four dates at Madison Square Garden, April 20-23, which were rescheduled from December and January.
The four-piece band from Vermont, consisting of vocalist/guitarist Trey Anastasio, vocalist/keyboardist Page McConnell, bassist Mike Gordon and drummer Jon Fishman, is touring behind its 15th studio album, "Sigma Oasis," which dropped at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.
A ticket request period is currently underway at tickets.phish.com and will end on Feb. 25 at noon. Remaining tickets will go on sale March 4 at 11 a.m. via livenation.com. Two-day passes will also be made available. Specific ticketing information for each show is available at phish.com/tours.