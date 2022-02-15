The catch of the day in Wantagh is Phish as the popular jam band will headline Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater for a two-night stand on July 26 and 27. The group’s 34-date North American tour will be preceded by four dates at Madison Square Garden, April 20-23, which were rescheduled from December and January.

The four-piece band from Vermont, consisting of vocalist/guitarist Trey Anastasio, vocalist/keyboardist Page McConnell, bassist Mike Gordon and drummer Jon Fishman, is touring behind its 15th studio album, "Sigma Oasis," which dropped at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

A ticket request period is currently underway at tickets.phish.com and will end on Feb. 25 at noon. Remaining tickets will go on sale March 4 at 11 a.m. via livenation.com. Two-day passes will also be made available. Specific ticketing information for each show is available at phish.com/tours.