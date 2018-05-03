TODAY'S PAPER
Pink adds new MSG show to 'Beautiful Trauma' tour

Pink performs at the Grammy Awards at Madison

Pink performs at the Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in 2018.   Photo Credit: AP / Invision/Matt Sayles

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com
Pink will extend her “Beautiful Trauma” tour into 2019 with another run of shows that end with a return to Madison Square Garden.

The “What About Us” singer, who already delivered two talked-about shows at the Garden in April, will return on May 21, 2019, with more aerial acrobatics and singing while flying through the air. Tickets are $57.45-$257.45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 11 through Ticketmaster.

To get more tickets into the hands of fans, Pink will use Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program for the show. Only those who register at pink.tmverifiedfan.com before 10 p.m. Sunday will get entered into a lottery for a shot at presale tickets that go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

