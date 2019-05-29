Surprise! P!nk has decided to extend her “Beautiful Trauma” tour a few more days, including a Long Island stop on Aug. 16.

And to celebrate NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum will be lit in pink lights Wednesday and Thursday nights. Tickets for her show are $99.45-$299.45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster.

The final North American leg of her tour was originally supposed to be last week’s sold-out show at Madison Square Garden. After all, “Hurts 2B Human,” her follow-up to “Beautiful Trauma,” debuted at No. 1 earlier this month. However, because P!nk had to reschedule shows in Toronto due to illness, she opted to add a show in Uniondale as well, following the European leg of the tour, which kicks off in June.

The “Beautiful Trauma” tour has been one of the most impressive shows of the past two years, as P!nk flies through the air, sometimes doing backflips from chandeliers, or engaging in stage combat while still powerfully singing her string of hits.